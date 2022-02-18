LOGAN — The Logan Wildcats keep riding along on that winning train.
The Class AAA No. 1-ranked Logan boys basketball team improved to 18-1 on the season with Friday night’s 81-47 victory over Sissonville at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena in the Wildcats’ home finale.
The Wildcats, in the midst of a four-game week, won their sixth straight. Sissonville dropped to 6-14. The Indians had scored a 46-45 win over Independence Thursday.
The Wildcats are looking for their first trip to the state tournament in 10 years. Logan’s last state championship was in 2010.
Post-season play is scheduled to begin in two weeks with the sectionals and Logan seems ready for the challenge.
The Wildcats took care of business against Sissonville as Logan’s sixth-year coach Zach Green picked up his 100th overall coaching win at LHS.
Green and the Wildcats were worried about Sissonville being a trap game with Logan set to travel to play at No. 2-ranked Shady Spring at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
It wasn’t.
“We talked about that some before the game,” Green said. “We wanted to come out with focus and with energy. It’s hard to not look forward to [Saturday] with it being number one vs. number two but I thought our guys did a pretty good job tonight of staying focused and taking care of business.”
The Wildcats were led by Scotty Browning, who tossed in 15 points. Jaxon Cogar had a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Jackson Tackett had 10 points.
Ben Smith led the way for Sissonville with 12 points.
With Saturday’s game looming, Logan was able to rest its starters for a big chunk of the game.
“Tomorrow will be our fourth game in five days,” Green said. “It’s also a long trip and it’s at Shady with the good team that they have. It’s going to put our kids to the challenge and we are excited.”
Sissonville coach Derek Godwin said his team has improved this season from a winless campaign a year ago. It was a tall order, however, playing at top-ranked Logan. The Indians were also without starter Jake Wiseman, who is injured.
“We’re very young. We play mostly freshmen and sophomores,” Godwin said. “One of our leading scorers and rebounders, Jake Wiseman, is hurt and he was in a boot tonight. He sprained a ligament on Tuesday night at Nicholas County. We were down a little bit but I thought the kids played hard.”
Logan led briefly twice in the opening moments of the first quarter and stayed within 12-10 at the 2:57 mark after a 3-pointer by Tanner Griffith.
The Wildcats then went on a 9-0 run to finish the quarter. Browning nailed a 3-ball with 47 ticks to go as Logan led 21-10 after three.
Green put in his second unit to start the second quarter and Logan still continued to grow its lead. Reserves Cole Blankenship and Gabe Workman drilled back-to-back 3s, putting the Wildcats on top 27-14.
Logan’s starters then came back in midway into the quarter and the lead kept growing. Slack’s drive down the lane with 3:09 left made it 31-14 Logan.
The Wildcats led 32-14 at the half and coasted the rest of the way, outscoring Sissonville 30-15 in the third quarter and leading 62-29 after three. Logan led by as many as 39 points.
Sissonville was 17 of 46 shooting from the floor for 36.9%. The Indians were 6 of 21 from beyond the 3-point arc and 4 of 10 from the free-throw line. Logan made 29 of 69 of its field goals for 42%, including 12 of 37 from 3-point land. The Cats were 8 of 12 from the foul line.
Sissonville is scheduled to close out the regular season Tuesday at Winfield.