Lincoln County’s momentum ground to a halt following a knee injury to point guard Jayse Tully on Jan. 21 against Wayne.
Tully was leading the team in scoring (15.6 points per game) and had the Panthers out to a 10-4 record. The bottom seemed to fall out of the team’s offense in the next two games, as the Panthers scored just 29 and 28 points, respectively, in losses to Poca and Ripley.
Moreover, his absence seemed to rub off on junior forward John Blankenship, the team’s No. 2 scorer who didn’t reach double figures in points in the first four games after Tully was hurt, scoring just 28 total points. But that malaise didn’t last long for Blankenship.
In Lincoln County’s last four games, Blankenship has poured in an average of 21.5 ppg, and turned in a double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds) in a close loss at Nitro. The Panthers ended the regular season with a rousing overtime win against Mingo Central.
“I’m glad to see that,’’ Panthers coach Rodney Plumley said of Blankenship. “He had been struggling ever since we lost Tully. John had been having a hard time getting himself going. Whether he felt the pressure of losing Jayse or [thinking] more has to be put on him — more doesn’t have to be put on him. More has to be put on everybody else. I think he had just been feeling that.
“I thought he’s looked real explosive and real strong, and I told him that. I was pleased and proud of him. Not about the shots being made, but it was about his forceful movements. He wasn’t playing soft. He was playing strong and every step, every move had a purpose. And I was glad to see that. We need that.’’
Blankenship’s recent scoring surge has upped his average to 15.3 points per game.
Irish idle, but busy
With a week left in the regular season, several teams across the state have already finished their schedule, including Charleston Catholic (16-5), which will finish with just a 21-game regular season due to an earlier snowout against unbeaten Pendleton County. The Irish weren’t able to find a 22nd game this late in the season.
So first-year coach Hunter Moles will put his players through the paces this week in preparation for the upcoming sectionals. Teams find out their seeds and sectional schedules on Tuesday.
“Now we have a week off with no games,’’ Moles said. “So we’re going to come in and try to work on some player development. We’re going to try and get in a little bit better shape going into the postseason.
“We’ve got enough time to get in some really good practices and sharpen up on some details and just try to get better. The same things we’ve been doing all year, just try to get better, take the practices to another level. Sometimes I like practice more than the games because you can get more done.’’
Don’t overlook Johnson
After Ripley departed the Mountain State Athletic Conference, its footprint was reduced in southern West Virginia media, as it no longer regularly competed against teams from the Beckley, Huntington and Charleston areas.
So it’s been easy to overlook the accomplishments of Ty Johnson, a 6-foot-5 senior forward who has become a double-double machine for the Vikings.
Johnson averages 18.4 points and 10.2 rebounds for Ripley, which is 11-9 heading into the home stretch of the regular season. He also averages three assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
For the season, he’s shooting 51 percent on field goals and 74 percent at the foul line and has knocked down 15 3-pointers.
Johnson has posted 12 double-doubles this season (10 or more points and rebounds in the same game) — including his last five games.
Riggio’s return
Cabell Midland went through a bit of a lull in midseason that coincided with the loss of 6-1 junior guard Palmer Riggio, who missed two games and was limited in two others after cutting his hand.
The Knights — who are 17-2 with him in the lineup — split the two games he was out and survived scares from St. Albans (a 47-44 win) and Spring Valley (a 62-58 win) in the two games after his return.
“He’s a big part of our team,’’ said Knights coach J.J. Martin. “Palmer may not score all the points, but he does a lot of the little things that make us good. He plays a lot of important positions for us on offense and defense. He’s not a guy where you can say, ‘We’re not going to guard him.’ He’s been our leading scorer in a few games. Having him back is a big plus.’’
Riggio’s top game was 19 points during a 60-51 home win against South Charleston. He’s hit double figures in scoring seven times.