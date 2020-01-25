When senior forward Kerion Martin rejoined Capital’s basketball team six games into the season, it not only gave the Cougars an extra scorer but also an additional rebounder.
That could prove important down the season’s stretch run, as Capital tries to make some headway in the Mountain State Athletic Conference’s muddled middle class.
Outside of current kingpin Cabell Midland (12-0) and bottom dwellers Riverside and Hurricane, the MSAC is all about parity this season. Seven of the league’s 11 teams sported overall records between 7-5 and 5-6 entering Saturday’s games. The remaining team, St. Albans (8-5) wasn’t far off from that logjam, either.
So when the 6-foot-2 Martin, a Marshall football recruit, brought his powerful inside game back to the fold (after sitting out with a shoulder injury), it bolstered the Cougars’ attack, since they already had two other dependable scorers and rebounders.
Daimarquis Brooks, a 6-4 junior and first-year player, has thrived under the basket to the tune of 14.6 points and 12 rebounds per game, with Martin right behind (12.5 points, nine rebounds). Leading the Cougars in scoring is 6-2 senior guard Karrington Hill (15.2 points, 38 3-point field goals), and he’s also a contributor off the glass, averaging about eight rebounds. Many nights, two members of that trio sport double-doubles in points and rebounds.
“They are doing a great job of rebounding,’’ said Capital coach Matt Greene. “We feel like if you throw Karrington Hill into that mix, with those three we can cause some matchup problems for some people. But it’s about trying to get the ball in the right place at the right time with them.
“That’s why we’re having little problems being inconsistent. But [Brooks and Martin] have been phenomenal on the boards. Where Kerion came out a little bit later, it’s Daimarquis’ first year with us, so we’re trying to get everybody on the same page, and we’re progressing forward.’’
Winfield’s wide benchChris Stephens likes what he sees from his reserve players, so Winfield’s coach has been letting his bench get quality minutes in many games.
On Friday in a 53-45 victory against Herbert Hoover, the Generals went nine deep in the first half, and had used all 12 available players by early in the fourth quarter — and that’s even with 6-5 starter Donovan Craft sidelined for the night.
Stephens had so much trust in his subs that he began the fourth quarter with one starter (Blake Morris) and four backups with the outcome still hanging in the balance.
“We do [trust them],’’ Stephens said. “We have a game [Saturday] and we’re down a man tonight, but part of that is that we’ve got to get other guys out there and contribute in case we do get in foul trouble in a big game. Part of that is having those guys prove that they deserve minutes.’’
Can SC bounce back?When South Charleston was routed by Capital 85-53 on Thursday, it wasn’t the first time this season the Black Eagles had suffered a one-sided loss. They also fell 74-46 at unbeaten Shady Spring on Dec. 19.
First-year SC coach Josh Daniel hopes his team, now 6-6 on the season, can repeat its feat following that first big loss. The Black Eagles immediately went on a four-game win streak, beating Parkersburg South (6-4), Spring Valley (5-6), St. Albans (8-5) and Shelby Valley, Kentucky (15-5).
“We had a game similar to this one earlier in the year,’’ Daniel said of the Capital loss, “and we bounced back from that and won four in a row against four quality teams. And then, we’ve been in every single game before [Capital] within one point, one possession in the last couple minutes. Those were the types of games we won earlier in the season. For whatever reason, we’re not finding a way to finish and it just keeps building and building, and then you get something like [the Capital loss].
“Mentally, it’s very challenging, but like I tell our kids, ‘These types of games will challenge your character, and it’s how you respond to it.’ We’re not going to stop coaching. We’re going to coach the hell out of them, but how they respond [determines] whether we’ll turn the corner or not.’’
Losses don’t deter BuffaloBuffalo was poised to improve dramatically from last year’s 8-15 record with the return of its top three scorers — Nathan Gibson (13.0 ppg, 62 3-pointers), Alec Hanshaw (11.6) and Noah Thompson (11.1). Then Gibson suffered an ACL injury before the opener that knocked him out for the season.
Then came some inexplicable bad play, including a pair of two-point losses, and the Class A Bison now stands at 3-7. But lately, they have shown improvement even in defeat.
Last week, they performed admirably in a pair of road losses to ranked teams — a 70-60 setback at Class AA No. 3-ranked Poca (11-2), a game in which the Dots led by just two points with four minutes left, and 76-67 Friday at Class A No. 7 Clay-Battelle (12-1) in the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Considering that some of Buffalo’s other losses have come to Charleston Catholic (No. 3 in Class A) and a pair of previously state-ranked teams — Class AA Lincoln County (10-4) and Class A St. Joseph (7-5) — it seems that setbacks like Gibson’s injury can be overcome down the stretch.
“We hated that when it happened,’’ Bison coach Adam Scott said of Gibson’s injury, “but the guys who needed to step up when that happened are starting to step up and accept their roles. I just hope we keep getting better. That’s all we can ask.’’