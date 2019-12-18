When Hunter Moles played at South Charleston not so long ago (he graduated in 2013), the style was pressure defense and a big transition game.
Now that Moles has taken over as a first-year coach at Class A Charleston Catholic, will he try to implement the same approach or will he alter his game plan to suit his athletes?
“I think you meet in the middle a little bit,’’ Moles said. “At the end of the day, you have to adjust to the players you have at the high school level. If you’re in college, you bring in guys for your system, but in high school you have to adjust.’’
However, don’t expect Moles to abandon full-court pressure completely just because he’s working at the Class A level instead of AAA.
“Obviously, I’d like to get up and pressure and play that way,’’ he said, “because that’s what I’m used to. It’s what I did as a player. We will do that some, certainly, but with our lineup we don’t have that potential to get up and pressure so much. It depends on who we play and if they have some guys who handle the ball well.’’
Moles, who turns 25 in February, said he’s gotten to know his personnel pretty well since becoming Irish coach in June.
“I think we know for the most part what we have,’’ he said. “Our system is almost all the way put in at this point. You have to make adjustments throughout the year and see what we do well in games, and what we don’t do well. We’ll try to take that and put in more plays on offense and defense to help us win games.’’
Charleston Catholic, which beat Cross Lanes Christian to open the season, plays at Poca on Friday.
Dragons’ D deadlySt. Albans hasn’t lost any of its defensive tenacity in the off-season.
In their first three games, the Red Dragons have limited Sissonville to 33 points, Ripley to 25, Riverside to 38 and, not surprisingly, have gotten off to a 3-0 start.
“Our kids are playing very hard on defense,’’ said SA coach Bryan England. “You hold a high school basketball team to 25 points, you’re doing a good job, I don’t care who they are.’’
Last season, St. Albans held six teams under 50 points and was 5-1 in those games en route to a 10-13 season.
England knows that if his team starts hitting some shots, specifically from 3-point range, the Red Dragons can be a force in the rugged Mountain State Athletic Conference.
“If we hit 40 percent of our shots with the way we play defense,’’ England said, “we have a chance to win every game we play.’’
Besides holding opponents to 32 points per game so far, SA has come up with 39 steals in three games — 13 per game. Jaimelle Claytor leads with 10 thefts.
Shady Spring not celebrating yet
Forgive Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson if he isn’t ready to celebrate his team’s impressive 3-0 start, which include road wins against two ranked Class AA teams (No. 6 Fairmont Senior, No. 7 Robert C. Byrd) and a ranked AAA team (No. 7 Capital).
All he has to do is recall last year, when the Tigers’ long-time nemesis, Bluefield, beat them in the AA Region 3 Section 2 finals, forcing them on the road for the regionals, where they lost at Oak Hill.
“Our juggernaut is Bluefield, and it’s their section,’’ Olson said. “I’ve said that, and the kids know that. Until we decide we can beat Bluefield in our section, then we’ll continue to be home in March. So we can win 22 games and have all this hoopla around us and be ranked and start out 8-0, whatever it is, but if we don’t win in March, then it doesn’t matter.’’
Last season, Shady went 19-6 and was ranked seventh in the final regular-season AA state poll.
“Our section is brutal,’’ Olson said, “and our region is even worse. So our goal is to win a section and host a regional; that’s the easiest path to Charleston. Hopefully, we’ll be playing up there in March, and that’s our only goal.’’
Ashland comes callingGeorge Washington’s relationship with Paul Blazer High in Ashland, Kentucky, is taking a new turn as the Tomcats are coming to GW’s Par Mar Legends Tipoff Classic this weekend.
The Patriots and Tomcats have met in football every season since 2011, and now their rivalry will extend to the basketball court. Ashland is red-hot this season, starting out with a 7-0 record, which includes a 71-50 victory against Capital last Saturday.
The four-team event opens at 6 p.m. Friday with Capital playing Ashland, followed by GW and Riverside about 7:30. On Saturday, it’s Capital versus Riverside at 12:30 p.m., the ceremony featuring successful former state basketball coaches at 2 p.m., and Paul Blazer against GW at 2:30.