Coaches votes for the seeding process of the boys basketball sectionals will be due in the near future, and there’s one sectional in West Virginia that looms quite interesting.
In Class AAA Region 3 Section 1, all four teams entered the weekend with winning records. Of the eight Class AAA sectionals around the state, that’s the only one where all of the teams involved sport winning marks.
George Washington (11-5) holds the top record of the four involved in that sectional, followed by St. Albans (10-7), Capital (11-8) and South Charleston (9-8). But none of the four can be dismissed as a true contender when it comes to the opening round of the sectionals, especially the Black Eagles.
South Charleston has already beaten eight teams with winning records this season — Shelby Valley, Kentucky (20-6), Beth Haven Christian (16-8), Charleston Catholic (12-5), Parkersburg South (11-6), St. Albans, Spring Valley (10-8), Huntington (10-9) and Ripley (9-8).
And that doesn’t take into account the revolving door that’s been the Black Eagles roster this season. The team’s top six players have missed a combined 15 games due to injury, illness or school suspension. So if all of SC’s players were to suit up for the sectionals, are they really a No. 3 or No. 4 seed?
“When we have multiple guys who can contribute, we can be pretty good,’’ said Josh Daniel, South Charleston’s first-year coach. “We’ve done a better job the last two games of playing as a team. When we have multiple guys in double figures instead of one guy gets 30, and the other guys three or four, we’re a lot better.’’
As far as records in matchups involving those four teams this season, GW is 4-0, Capital 3-1, SC 1-4 and SA 0-3. But to show how close the teams really are, consider that GW beat SC 61-60 on two last-second free throws by Mason Pinkett and Capital edged SA 64-59 in overtime.
Winfield’s tough roadIt’s tough enough for a team like Winfield, competing in the cut-throat Cardinal Conference, where three league teams are ranked in the top five in the state Class AA poll (Chapmanville, Logan, Poca).
But even when the Generals step outside the Cardinal, they’ve been testing themselves.
So far this season, Winfield has gone against Class AAA-ranked Capital (for a home and home series), Linsly (14-7) — a private school in Wheeling that’s already beaten Northern Panhandle rivals Wheeling Central, Weir and John Marshall — and Robert C. Byrd (15-2), the No. 6 team in AA that took a 15-game win streak into Friday’s contest.
The Generals have gone 7-9 against that daunting lineup of opponents, but it doesn’t faze coach Chris Stephens.
“That’s been the story of our schedule, and I don’t mind it,’’ Stephens said, “because those are the kind of teams you’re going to have to face if you’re lucky enough to get to Charleston [for the state tournament]. So I’d rather play against it, so we can see what it’s like if we’re lucky enough to have a chance to get there. Our kids have been in a lot of those battles.’’
Winfield lost by three points in overtime against both Linsly and Mingo Central, and fell to RCB by nine points.
Poca’s supporting castPoca depends a lot on sophomore guard Isaac McKneely, who is second in the Cardinal Conference in scoring at 22.3 points per game and second in the Kanawha Valley with 56 3-pointers.
The Dots, however, like to think they have firepower available at other positions on the floor, especially with perimeter shooters such as guards Noah Rittinger and Jackson Toney, who have added 28 and 19 goals from 3-point range, respectively, to the state’s No. 4 Class AA team.
McKneely was battling an illness a couple of weeks ago and managed only 17 total points in back-to-back games against Lincoln County and Charleston Catholic. Then last week, he was held to seven points in the first half of the Dots’ Putnam County rivalry game against Winfield. But Rittinger averaged 17 points in those three games and Toney 9.0.
“Rittinger can score, Jackson Toney can score, our post guys can score,’’ said Poca coach Allen Osborne. “I think we’ve got good balance when we get into the flow offensively.
“Winfield was playing us triangle-and-two [on defense], and when we put Toney back in the game, they went back to man-to-man. That shows how much respect they have for him as a shooter. So he’s also a factor.’’
Nate Vance, a 6-foot-4 senior post player, is one of the team’s top rebounders and averages more than 9 points.
Two fouls and you’re outCount Ben Pannell, Sissonville’s first-year coach, as one of those who will regularly relegate a starter or regular sub to the bench if he picks up two fouls in the first half.
Perhaps that’s bitten his team a few times this season, as in 12 of the Indians’ first 14 games, they’ve had at least two key players out of the lineup before the first half ended. Sissonville took a 4-13 record into Friday’s game against Poca.
“It’s all dependent on who it is and the situation,’’ Pannell said of the strategy, and admits he’ll sometimes re-enter such players to try to steal a minute or so before the half ends, especially when it comes to his top three scorers.
“We’ve had a couple guys — [Brody] Danberry and [Dylan] Griffith and [Joseph] Udoh — that have all played with two fouls. But once they get that second one, they come out and we rotate them back in, play them a minute at a time, just something to try and get them to avoid it, especially when we need their height or shooting or their leadership, whatever it may be. But, yeah, initially, they come out.’’
Capital’s coming of ageFor a team that began the season without 10 of its top 11 scorers from the previous season, Capital has done well for itself with an 11-8 record, which includes three losses by five or fewer points.
Cougars coach Matt Greene said the biggest message he and assistants try to convey to his youthful squad is “continued focus on what we need to do as far as execution and coming ready to play on a nightly basis.
“We’re so young that a lot of them don’t realize we come out with ‘Capital’ on our chest, and we’re going to get everybody’s best shot every night. We don’t take nights off. We’ve got to be ready to go every night. So we just keep instilling that mentality, and if we’re focused and ready to go, I’ll take what we have each night.’’