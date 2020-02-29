Looking for a dark horse coming out of next week’s Class A sectional tournaments? Try Tug Valley in Region 4 Section 2.
The Panthers carry just a 10-12 record, but that can be deceiving because they played a total of 10 state-ranked teams during the regular season, including two in Class AA (Robert C. Byrd and Man).
Tug lost nine of those 10 games (beating No. 8 Parkersburg Catholic), but went down to the wire in many of those contests against Class A contenders. The Panthers fell by two points to No. 1 Williamstown, by three points to No. 2 Charleston Catholic and by five points to No. 3 Greater Beckley Christian.
That schedule alone could make Tug Valley battle-tested enough to do some damage in the postseason, perhaps even make the Class A state tournament.
“I wish our record was a little better,’’ said Panthers coach Garland Thompson, “but everybody over the age of 50 will tell you that if you play a tough schedule, it will prepare you for March. I’m hoping that old saying is true, and I think it is.
“But sometimes you’ve got to win one of those games, a couple of those games to give you a little confidence. We play a tough schedule, and I told our players [after the regular season ended] that everything they think, say and do now should be toward the tournament.’’
The Panthers did pick up the No. 1 seed in the Region 4 Section 2 event, which will be contested at Hurricane High School, but that was in large part because none of the seven teams in that sectional enters the postseason with a winning record.
Still, Charleston Catholic coach Hunter Moles was very complimentary of the Panthers and their chances in the postseason.
“Tug Valley is a great team,’’ Moles said, “and I would not be surprised at all to see them in the state tournament when March comes. They’re a very, very tough team. They run their stuff on offense very, very well and on defense, they play together.
“They’ve got a really good guard [Caleb May], they’ve got some great big men, and they’ve got a good coach. He’s got them playing hard, and they’re very good.’’
SC back at full strengthThe roster has been a revolving door for much of the season at South Charleston, with players in the Black Eagles normal rotation missing a total of 19 games due to illness, injury or suspension.
But SC (11-11) is now back at full strength heading into the postseason, and it looked the part on Thursday in a 77-53 conquest at Ripley, going on a 21-0 run to end the third quarter.
Black Eagles coach Josh Daniel realizes that his team has built some depth in an uncharacteristic manner as he filled in the gaps for the missing players all season.
“One thing it did when we had a lot of guys out,’’ he said, “was that it actually maybe helped us build some depth. Some guys who weren’t playing [before] or maybe not playing a whole lot at the beginning of the season were starting or maybe playing major minutes.
“Now that we do have everybody back, we’ve gotten more comfortable playing seven, eight or more guys that all have valuable game experience. They all have a picture in it somewhere.’’
South Charleston visits the Region 3 Section 1 top seed, George Washington (16-5), at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the first round.
GW rebounds in big wayGeorge Washington is another team that has turned it on as the season has gone along.
The Patriots started out a mere 3-3, then lost back-to-back Mountain State Athletic Conference games in January, but rebounded nicely and captured the MSAC championship last Saturday with a win against No. 1 seed Cabell Midland.
They enter the postseason 16-5, winners of nine straight, ranked No. 4 in West Virginia Class AAA and carry the top seed in their section. Coach Rick Greene has noticed a big difference in his team’s level of play.
“Up until about two weeks ago,’’ he said, “we were flying and flopping around and I didn’t feel like we were very well coached. I didn’t feel like we were executing; we were just so inconsistent. After the Spring Valley loss [that put GW at 7-5], to the kids’ credit, they got a different mindset from that point on and have been improving and playing close to the type of team I thought we’d have.
“We’re encouraged by all that. This is the best time to start getting a little momentum going, and we’re playing much better than we did three weeks ago.’’
Greene lauded the play of his reserves as one of the team’s strong points. In recent games, GW has used up to 10 players in the first half without a noticeable change in results.
“It’s really been our bench,’’ Greene said to the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, “and I think it’s been that way the whole time we’ve been playing well. Different guys come in and do different things, but the level of what we’re trying to do doesn’t really drop.’’
Capital gains groundTo make the cycle complete in Region 3 Section 1, Capital also enters postseason play riding a hot streak. The Cougars stand at 14-8 following Tuesday’s win at Cabell Midland — that after beginning the season just 2-5.
“This has been really good for our momentum,’’ said Capital coach Matt Greene. “It helps that we’ve been playing a lot better lately — only three losses in our last [15] games.
“We just beat Cabell Midland, who just played in the conference championship game, and they were ranked No. 1 for a long time. That was a great game to finish [the regular season]. You always want to win, but win or lose it’s a very competitive game to finish out the regular season and get us ready for the sectionals.’’
Capital squares off with St. Albans (15-7) in an intriguing sectional opener on Wednesday. The Red Dragons have won their last six. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Capital.