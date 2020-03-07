If anyone knows what it takes to capture a Class A championship, it’s Webster County coach Mike Gray.
Last season, his Highlanders became the first team in state history in any classification to go 28-0 and win a title, the school’s first. So it’s no small endorsement that Gray thinks Charleston Catholic has what it takes to get to the state tournament and make a run of its own.
The Irish downed Webster 66-46 on Thursday in the Class A Region 3 Section 1 finals to earn a home game in next week’s statewide round of regionals. Catholic hosts either Mount View or Greater Beckley Christian at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the March 18-21 state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum.
Charleston Catholic (18-5) has turned in plenty of highlights this season — beating Cabell Midland, at the time unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, winning at perennial Class A contenders Wheeling Central and Notre Dame and splitting with Greater Beckley, another top-five title hopeful.
The Irish have a pair of stellar players in smooth junior wing Aiden Satterfield (19.9 points per game) and junior defensive whiz Zion Suddeth (14.4), along with a host of others who lend their talents to the team’s inside and outside efforts.
Gray has seen Catholic near the top of its game this season, losing by margins of 38, 27 and 20 points in three tries against the Irish. And he likes what he’s seen so far.
“I said at the end of last year,’’ Gray said, “because I knew all those kids were sophomores, that even with losing [leading scorer Robby Williams], they would be where they need to be this year. The schedule they put together was a good schedule and they tested theirself, and they handled some good teams. The teams they beat — Cabell Midland, for example, that’s a big win for a single-A team.
“So they’re battle-tested, and I think they’re focused. But when you get to the state tournament, you never know. I think we all know it’s hard to shoot the ball there. They haven’t been there with this group, so you don’t know what will happen if they get there.’’
Gray can even compare the Irish with his veteran squad from last season, which had seven seniors, including the Highlanders’ top six scorers.
“Our team was similar to theirs last year,’’ he said. “We had some experience and we knew when to settle the team down and when to go. That experience is just what it takes. That experience shows for them, and it showed early [on Thursday].
“I think they have the mentality and the desire, so if they do get there, I think they’ll be fine. I really do. They’re an experienced team, they’ve been battle-tested all year, so I think they’ll be fine.’’
Even with the loss to Catholic in Thursday’s sectional finals, Webster (15-9) also remains alive in postseason play and visits either Greater Beckley Christian or Mount View Wednesday.
YOAKUM TAKES THE YOKE
Alex Yoakum, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, burst onto the scene for George Washington in postseason play last year, scoring a total of 17 points in consecutive games — the team’s regional finals win at Woodrow Wilson and its state tournament opening loss to Cabell Midland.
Yoakum, who had scored just 20 varsity points all season before that, was thus one of the players the Patriots were going to count upon this season, and he’s lived up to the bargain. At 10.6 points per game, he stands second on the team in scoring behind All-State candidate Mason Pinkett (17.2).
Over the last two weeks, Yoakum has scored 17 points with six rebounds at Parkersburg South, added 27 points and five rebounds in a sectional semifinal win against South Charleston and turned in 15 points with six rebounds in Friday’s sectional finals win against St. Albans. He’s done his part to help GW boost its current winning streak to 11 games in a row heading into Tuesday’s regional co-final against Princeton.
“His play the last 10 games is probably the best basketball overall he’s played in his career,’’ GW coach Rick Greene said to the Parkersburg News and Sentinel. “It’s starting to click for him. He can put some numbers up real quick.’’
POCA’S POST PLAY
Poca coach Allen Osborne has said all along that he has three perimeter players who can score in guards Isaac McKneely, Noah Rittinger and Jackson Toney. Those three lead the Dots in 3-point field goals and McKneely and Rittinger top the team in scoring at 22 and 12 points per game, respectively.
However, if his team is to make any more headway in the postseason, Osborne knows the Dots also need some production inside from post players such as Ethan Payne, Nate Vance and Toby Payne.
“We’ve got to be able to score inside if we’re going to go far,’’ Osborne said recently. “You get in the [postseason] and if your shot’s not falling, you need somebody who can score. When our post guys score, it’s a benefit for us, because we’ve got three perimeter guys who can score.
“I like our perimeter guys and they’re all good shooters — Jackson’s capable of hitting 20. But I’m happy when our post guys play well. We’ve worked with [Vance] all year on his post moves.’’
Poca hosts Logan in a Region 4 co-final at 7 p.m. Thursday.