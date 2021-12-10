The Friday night rivalry showdown between Poca and Nitro was highly anticipated, and senior guard Kolton Painter gave the Wildcat faithful a reason to celebrate.
Painter scored a game-high 23 points, shooting 5 for 8 from 3-point range, including a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to give the Class AAA No. 6 Wildcats (2-0) a 52-46 win over the Class AA No. 1 Dots (1-1) at a packed Alumni Arena in Nitro.
Many eyes were on Dots standout and University of Virginia commit Isaac McKneely, who scored 17 points to lead his team, but Painter’s strong fourth quarter sent the packed home crowd home happy.
“That was exciting,” Nitro coach Austin Lowe said. “I told you pregame we had something for them. Our guys capitalized. Our staff prepared. They wanted that one. Everybody in the [Kanawha] Valley is in Isaac’s shadow. They wanted to prove that they deserved to be on the floor. They proved it tonight.”
“We faced a crazy crowd and everybody gave 110%,” Painter said. “Shots fell our way. Big win. It just gives us a lot of confidence. Tells us we can play with anybody.”
Derick Woodrum was the other double-figure scorer for the Wildcats as he scored 10 points. Jackson Toney was Poca’s second-highest scorer as he tallied 14 points and Kambel Meeks scored 10 for the Dots.
Poca started the game with a 5-0 scoring run but Nitro answered with the 3-pointer. The Wildcats drained four 3-pointers in the first quarter, capped by Painter’s buzzer-beater to end the quarter with Nitro ahead 16-9.
Poca answered in the second quarter as the Dots outscored the Wildcats 19-6 in the period to take a 28-22 lead into halftime. McKneely scored nine of those points and Toney hit two 3-pointers.
The teams traded blows in the third quarter with Nitro outscoring Poca but the Dots had a 37-33 lead going into the final period.
With five minutes left in the game, Woodrum made a field goal to tie it at 38.
“He’s got a good IQ,” Lowe said of Woodrum. “He’s a guy we’re trying to build up because he’s gonna be one of our main guys. He played a great role tonight.”
A few possessions later, with the game tied at 42, the Dots made some crucial mistakes. Nitro got a steal and Painter handled a pass down the court where he hit a layup and was fouled. He made the free throw to give the Wildcats a 45-42 lead.
During the Dots’ next possession, a travel was called and Nitro got the ball right back. Painter subsequently drained a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 48-42 lead, their largest up to that point in the game.
“I let it fly, my shot was falling, good players shoot the ball,” Painter said.
Painter scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats to the 52-46 win. Lowe said Painter acted as a leader both on the court and on the sidelines.
“Kolton’s the man,” Lowe said. “He’s got the keys to my car. He’s gotten better driving it every year. The last two timeouts [of the game] I didn’t say a word. Painter took over. The only thing I did was motivate them. KP drove the car tonight.”