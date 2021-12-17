Charleston Catholic entered the game short-handed, and foul trouble didn’t do the Irish any favors, either, against a deep Parkersburg South squad in the FCA Hoops Classic.
Ashton Mooney dropped in 18 points and Brady McMullen came off the bench to provide 16 points and three steals Friday as the Patriots boarded an 83-61 victory at the Walker Convocation Center on the campus of West Virginia State.
South shot 56% for the game and outrebounded the Irish 37-25, each advantage helping to break the game open. Also, Catholic (2-1) entered the game minus two starters and one sub who were out injured, and saw Jayallen Turner and Jeff Reynolds get saddled with early foul trouble and miss playing time.
“Parkersburg South is a great program, a great team,’’ said Catholic coach Hunter Moles, “probably one of the most underrated programs in the state. We got hit in the mouth, but we’ll get better. We’ve got to come back and focus on the details.’’
The Patriots (2-1) used a strong second quarter to take a 42-26 halftime lead, with Mooney donating 11 of his points in that period.
The closest Catholic could come after that was 42-34 as Max Wilcox drained a pair of 3-pointers at the outset of the third quarter. But the Irish were sidetracked by 17 turnovers and missed six straight free throws in one stretch between the second and third quarters.
Turner, the top returning scorer for the Irish from last season’s Class AA state tournament semifinal team, finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Jonathan McComas led Catholic with 23 points, making 9 of 17 shots from the floor, and added three steals.
Wilcox had 14 points and five rebounds as 50 of Catholic’s 61 points came from three players. The Irish shot 45% from the floor.
Parkersburg South applied full-court pressure defense much of the game, leading to many of Catholic’s turnovers.
The Patriots also worked their way into the one-and-one bonus at the free throw line with 1:35 remaining in the third quarter, helping them ease their lead even higher. South was 14 of 21 at the foul line.
