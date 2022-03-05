Boys basketball: Poca defeats Buffalo 54-33 for sectional title Staff report Mar 5, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Poca boys basketball team extended its winning streak to 21 straight games with a 54-33 win over Buffalo in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament championship game Friday night in Poca.The Dots (22-1, ranked No. 1 in Class AA) advance to next week's regional co-final, where they will host Charleston Catholic at 7 p.m. Thursday with a state tournament berth on the line.Toby Payne led Poca with team-highs of 16 points and 18 rebounds. Isaac McKneely added 15 points and four assists for the Dots andBuffalo (10-13) will also advance to a regional co-final and face Ravenswood (19-4) Thursday.Caleb Nutter led Buffalo Friday with 13 points and four assists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston mother honors son who died from COVID-19 by teaching others about vaccinationBoys basketball: South Charleston finally slays George Washington for section titleWVU basketball: Mountaineers host TCU Saturday in regular-season finaleBoys basketball: Winfield shuts down Nitro late, wins 72-63 in section finalOlde Main renaissance boosts St. AlbansPrep roundup: Parkersburg South downs St. Albans in boys section finalSenate OKs budget bill mirroring governor's requestCharleston marks anniversary of deadly Capitol Street fireInvestigators fail to find cause of fire that destroyed 1846 WV deaf, blind school buildingDear Abby: Hardworking wife finally ready to hit the bricks