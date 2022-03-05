Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Poca boys basketball team extended its winning streak to 21 straight games with a 54-33 win over Buffalo in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 tournament championship game Friday night in Poca.

The Dots (22-1, ranked No. 1 in Class AA) advance to next week's regional co-final, where they will host Charleston Catholic at 7 p.m. Thursday with a state tournament berth on the line.

Toby Payne led Poca with team-highs of 16 points and 18 rebounds. Isaac McKneely added 15 points and four assists for the Dots and

Buffalo (10-13) will also advance to a regional co-final and face Ravenswood (19-4) Thursday.

Caleb Nutter led Buffalo Friday with 13 points and four assists.