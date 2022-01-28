WINFIELD -- On the road, in a hostile environment, with foul trouble plaguing its starting five and a double-teaming defense focused on stopping star guard Isaac McKneely, Poca had a myriad of things going against it on Friday night.
But no matter who is in and where they’re playing, the Dots pride themselves on defense, and once again that defense didn’t let Poca down.
The Class AA No. 1 Dots suffocated the host Generals to the tune of a 10-for-32 shooting night and got plenty of scoring help from Kambel Meeks (14 points) and Jackson Toney (nine) to pull away with a 45-27 win over Putnam County rival Winfield.
While Poca’s offense wasn’t exactly explosive, thanks in part to some solid defense from the Generals as well, its pack-line, man-to-man defense held the Generals without a field goal from midway through the first quarter until the 4:32 mark of the third. And slowly and steadily, the Dots (12-1) built their lead.
“Our defense was outstanding tonight,” Poca coach Allen Osborne said. “We’ve really played well defensively the last two games against Chapmanville and Winfield. I’m proud of our defense and our kids take pride in it.”
From the outset, it was clear that the mission of the Class AAA No. 5 Generals (8-5) was to limit McKneely, a Virginia commit and the reigning Evans Award winner as the state's top player, by covering him in the halfcourt and running a second defender at him when he got the ball. That left a Dot without a defender, and in the first quarter that was Meeks, who scored all 12 of Poca’s points in the period.
That staked the Dots to an early lead, and as the misses kept piling up for Winfield, so did the urgency.
“It’s getting to the point where I think everybody is more worried about stopping Isaac McKneely than beating Poca,” Osborne observed. “Isaac doesn’t care how many he gets, he just wants to win.
“We’re used to it and we work on it about every other day. We welcome the challenge. Isaac works to get open and we made a couple of adjustments in our offense in the second half that I think really helped us.”
Poca led 21-13 at the halftime break and seized control for good with an 8-0 run to start the third quarter, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Toney. He added six rebounds and five assists, with McKneely finishing with eight points, nine boards and two assists.
Meanwhile, Winfield, which was playing without coach Chris Stephens, who was in quarantine, just couldn’t find the answer offensively. The Generals settled for single-digit scoring in every quarter and finished without a player in double figures. Forward Seth Shilot led the Generals with nine points and seven rebounds.
“They’re a really good defensive team,” said Winfield coach Dustin Walls, who served as the head coach on Friday. “They do the pack-line very well. They don’t allow very many wide-open looks and we just couldn’t find the bottom of the net. We were running our stuff, our guys played hard from start to finish, it’s just one of those basketball things.”
Offensive woes have been a common denominator in Winfield’s recent swoon that has seen the team drop five of its last six games after starting 7-0. Those losses include the Dots, Class AAA No. 1 Logan and No. 4 Wheeling Central, Nitro, which also handed Poca it’s only loss, and Linsly.
Walls said the combination of a recent cold-shooting streak and rugged stretch of schedule has led to losses, but that long term things still look fine for the Generals.
“We’re hitting that stretch when we’re hitting our downs on offense and we’re playing some of the top teams in the state,” Walls said. “It’s a tough draw for us to just not be able to score with the other teams. But our guys are playing hard day in and day out, we’re practicing hard -- I feel bad for them because we can’t find the bottom of the net but they’re giving us everything.”
As for the Dots, Friday marked their 11th straight victory and Osborne said the task is centered on fine-tuning and steady improvement.
“We want to win, I’m not going to lie to you, but our goal right now is to get better every day in practice and win the next game,” Osborne said. “Just trying to get better and better and peak at the right time.”