poca catholic4
Poca's Isaac McKneely (10) looks to shoot between Charleston Catholic's Jayallen Turner (24) and Jeff Reynolds (44).

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Poca was all business on Friday night.

The Dots jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back as they defeated Charleston Catholic 71-41 at home.

"I thought we shot the ball outstanding," Poca coach Allen Osborne said. "We ran our offense good and got looks. Fortunately we were able to make shots."

Poca (8-1) was led in scoring by Isaac McKneely, who hit seven field goals (three 3-pointers) and was 3 of 3 from the line for 20 points. The Dots had two other double-figure scorers. Jackson Toney hit six 3-pointers for 18 points and Toby Payne hit seven field goals and was 1 of 2 from the line for 15 points.

For Catholic (1-4), Jayallen Turner led the way with 19 points off eight field goals (one 3-pointer) and he was 2 of 2 from the line. Catholic's only other double-figure scorer was Jonathan McComas, who hit four field goals (two 3-pointers) for 10 points. 

Poca poured in 26 field goals and was 5 of 9 from the line while Charleston Catholic tallied 14 field goals and was 4 of 9 from the line.

Poca got off to a hot start as Kambel Meeks hit a 3-pointer and then got a steal before dishing the ball out to Toney, who hit another 3-pointer to give Poca a 6-0 lead. Meeks and Toney combined for four 3-pointers in the first quarter and Poca had a 22-14 lead going into the second.

Poca's defense allowed just one Catholic 3-pointer in the second quarter and Payne and McKneely combined for 15 points and the Dots had a 42-17 lead at halftime. 

The Irish gained some ground after halftime as Turner scored eight points and Catholic outscored Poca 14-11 in the quarter. Poca answered in the fourth as six different players combined for 18 points and the Dots held Catholic to five points to take the 71-41 win.

"We got the ball inside to Toby and he finished real well tonight," Osborne said. "We've been working on that a lot. Isaac is really good and I thought Kambel played the best game he's played all season. He played within himself, took good shots, defended. Jackson's been shooting the ball well. It's been a good team effort." 

Charleston Catholic turns around to face St. Albans on the road Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Poca's next game will be at Sissonville on Jan 18 at 7 p.m.

