It may not have been the kind of game Poca expected, but the Dots still had just enough to finish the job Friday evening.
Despite scoring just one point over the final three minutes and going 1 of 8 at the foul line in the second half, the Class AA No. 1 Dots held on for a 37-34 boys basketball victory against Charleston Catholic in a tense, tournament-like atmosphere at Catholic’s Athletic Facility.
Isaac McKneely sparked Poca (16-1) to its 15th straight victory with 18 points and eight rebounds, but the flow of the game had no comparison to the Dots’ 71-41 victory against the Irish on Jan. 14 at Poca.
The Irish (6-10), led by 14 points and seven rebounds from solid sophomore Jayallen Turner, were up at halftime 20-17, and even though they never led over the final 12 minutes, they had a possession to tie or take the lead with 4.1 seconds remaining.
With Poca ahead 36-34, the Irish attempted a lob to Turner under the basket, but the ball was tipped away by McKneely and landed in the hands of Poca's Jackson Toney, who was fouled with 0.9 seconds left. He made the front end of a two-shot foul, and a desperation heave at the buzzer by the Irish was well off the mark.
Poca coach Allen Osborne knew his team was in for a bigger challenge Friday than he saw the first time from Catholic, which welcomed Farris Murad back to the lineup following a lengthy injury. Murad had 10 points and three rebounds as his team employed a deliberate attack.
“When we saw who they were starting, we thought they’d play four corners,’’ Osborne said. “They did a good job with it and controlled tempo. We can play slow or fast, but I thought our kids did a good job for the most part. We got beat off the dribble too many times in the first half. In the second half I thought we played better, played solid defense. We made plays when we had to.
“It was a game our team needed. We needed to have a close game. [Charleston Catholic coach Hunter] Moles had them ready and they had a great game plan. It could have went either way. I’m glad for the win.’’
At the outset, Catholic played well at its designated pace, shooting 60% from the floor in the first half (6 of 10) and didn’t commit a turnover until the 3:38 mark of the second quarter.
Moles thinks his squad is rounding into shape for another postseason run after making it to the AA state tournament semifinals last season, being eliminated by Poca on a last-second shot by McKneely.
“We talked before about the regular season being practice, man,’’ Moles said. “I think people are not realizing the schedule we play -- it’s No. 2 or No. 3 in the whole state in any class. We had Farris Murad out, and Kelan Swan will be back in a couple weeks. We love where we’re at. We’re confident. We love our team. We love our guys. We continue to get better, and we’re super excited to keep getting better every day.’’
In its last game, Catholic knocked off previously unbeaten St. Marys in the Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State.
The Irish were down 36-31 late in the game Friday, but two free throws from Turner and one from Murad made it 36-34 with 15 seconds to go, and Catholic got one more chance when McKneely misfired on a 1 and 1 with 9.8 seconds left -- one of seven straight whiffs at the line by the Dots. The Irish rebounded and called time just inside halfcourt with 4.1 seconds left, setting up the inbound lob play to Turner that McKneely spoiled.
“I’m mad at myself,’’ Moles said, “because I don’t want to tell everybody what I’ve got, but I’ve got a better play than that. That one’s on me because our guys did everything they were supposed to. I should have ran a better play for them. I didn’t; we haven’t had time to go over it either, but it was there.
“The play [we ran] was OK. McKneely made a decent play. It’s a tough play to make, but I wanted to give them something where they didn’t have to create their own shot, try to get something easy. There were better plays we could have run. That one’s on me.’’
Poca, which found itself in deep foul trouble in the first half when three starters picked up two fouls each, got boosts off the bench from Malakai Woodard-Jones and Zi’on McCaley, who combined for eight points, six by Woodard-Jones.
As it turned out, the Dots needed every last one.
“We told them it was going to be tough,’’ Osborne said. “We knew we weren’t going to beat them by 30. The kids probably didn’t believe it then, but they believe it now. It was a good experience for us.’’
The teams were scheduled to play last March 31 at Catholic during the regular season and both teams were on site, but a leaky roof prevented the game from being held. The Irish also had a home game against Buffalo halted in the first quarter by the same issue last week. According to Moles, the teams hope to resume at a date to be determined.