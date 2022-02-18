POCA — Poca boys basketball coach Allen Osborne was pleased with the way his team started and finished Friday’s game.
The middle? Not so much.
But a hot start and a second-half answer to Winfield’s lone threat of the game were more than enough as the Class AA No. 1 Dots rode their suffocating defense to a 42-29 victory in Poca. The win gave the Dots (19-1) a season sweep of their Putnam County rival and their 18th consecutive victory.
There were two key stretches of an otherwise defensive affair. Poca opened on a 10-1 run and, after a 9-2 Winfield spurt over the second and third periods closed the gap to 23-19, the Dots responded with a 7-0 flurry to quickly restore order.
Osborne wasn’t particularly pleased with some turnovers and his team’s offensive execution in general, but praised his team for coming up with what it needed to do when it needed to do it.
“I thought we got off to a really good start, we were focused and our defense was really good in the first half,” Osborne said. “End of the half, we didn’t take care of the ball, but it was a good win.
“It’s just a good win anytime you beat a county rival. I thought we made plays when we had to make them, got stops when we had to have them and made shots when we had to make them.”
The Dots, as usual, got plenty of stops. The Generals didn’t make a field goal until the 1:50 mark of the first quarter and had only eight in the game, going 8 for 30 from the floor. Poca led 16-5 after the first.
Dots point guard Kambel Meeks was hot early, hitting all four of his field goal attempts and scoring nine points in the first quarter, but after that Poca went cold as well. Despite their defensive stinginess, the Dots led just 21-12 at halftime, a lead that felt like it should’ve been much bigger.
“They were really struggling to score, our defense was really good in the first half and we just turned it over,” Osborne said. “We missed some really good looks at the basket and didn’t play with a lot of confidence offensively.”
Sure enough, the Generals made a move to start the third quarter, with Ross Musick kick-starting the half with a 3-pointer. Seth Shilot followed with a deuce to cut the lead to four, and after Poca’s Isaac McKneely scored, the Generals’ Clarence Ilderton answered to make the score 23-19.
Osborne then used a timeout and from there Poca outscored Winfield 7-0 the rest of the period, with McKneely, Meeks and Jackson Toney, who led the Dots with 15 points, each hitting a shot in that span.
“I thought Meeks had two really big steals right there and I thought that was a big part of the game,” Osborne said. “We converted those into buckets and were able to get the lead back again and that was a really crucial part of the game.”
“We talked about trying to execute offensively, they were doubling in the post, throw it in, throw it back out and play off of that,” Winfield coach Chris Stephens added. “When we can make a shot we can play pretty decent but we didn’t execute down the stretch defensively on how we were supposed to be playing them, but they’re a good team. They hold everybody down.”
To Stephens’ point, Friday marked the eighth time in 20 games that Poca has held an opponent under 30 points and the second time against Winfield as the Dots earned a 45-27 win on the road on Jan. 28. The Dots have yielded 40 or more just eight times.
As much credit and attention as McKneely — the reigning Gatorade State Player of the Year and Evans Award winner — gets, even he is on record saying the Dots rely on their defense. The Class AAA No. 6 Generals have now been on the wrong end of that twice.
“They’re sneaky long and big,” Stephens said. “They play with their feet, they don’t let you get by them, and when you do get by them, they always have guys in the lane there.”
Winfield was without guard Daven Wall, who missed the game with an illness. Cody Griffith led the Generals with nine points with Musick finishing with eight.
For the Dots, McKneely backed up Toney with 12 points and Meeks finished with 11.