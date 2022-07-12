At the Red and Black Athletic Club Shootout at West Virginia State, both Poca coach Allen Osborne and senior point guard Kambel Meeks said the hope is that by next season, the Dots can recover from losing seven seniors and surprise a few teams down the stretch.
Considering Osborne is entering his 43rd season at the helm and that earlier in the day at the same shootout, he spent an hour lecturing other coaches on the ins and outs of the pack-line defense, it’s doubtful Poca is going to surprise much of anyone — at least schematically.
The personnel may be very different but the approach won’t be as the Dots spent the summer trying to jell and develop after losing one of the most successful senior classes in program history.
“I’m excited about our team — we’re trying to learn about who we are and what we need to do and we’re going to get there,” Osborne said at the event. “I think we’ll be good enough to surprise some people but we’re just not there yet.”
Indeed, the work is on-going for the reigning Class AA state champions. Gone is two-time Evans Award winner Isaac McKneely, who is off to Virginia. McKneely and his 20.1 points per game are just the tip of the iceberg. The Dots will have to replace 50 points per game in all.
Meeks is the team’s most productive returner, having scored 6.5 points to go with 3.8 assists per contest last season. He is also the team’s only returning starter.
“It’s a lot to get used to, we have no players back that were starting last year or even playing except for me and [junior] Hunter Toney, really,” Meeks observed. “We’ve just got to adjust. If we play our game we’re still good. We can still contend.”
That’s where Osborne’s pack line philosophy comes in. As many headlines as McKneely garnered with acrobatic dunks and outside shooting, Poca hung its hat on defense last season, allowing just 35.7 points per game in going 26-1. The Dots only allowed opponents to score 50 or more points twice with none of those coming in the team’s last 22 contests.
Provided Osborne can instruct his team as well as he did his fellow coaches, Poca’s defense should be reliable again. That may buy the Dots enough time to further develop its offensive options.
“If we can guard in games, you never know,” Osborne said at the event. “We played a game earlier this morning. We were down, we came back and had a chance to win at the end and got beat on a last-second shot. But we stayed in the game because of our defense. Hopefully we can be good defensively, make a couple of shots, take care of the ball and not beat ourselves.”
Joining Meeks in the starting lineup will likely be Toney, whose older brother Jackson was the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.8 points per contest.
Both Osborne and Meeks praised junior Cole Godish, who could provide an important shooting option as well as Meeks’ younger brother Keaton, who played sparingly last year. Senior Garrett McCormick should bolster the Dots on the inside and Osborne listed Jackson Whittington, a senior who first came out for basketball last season, as a player that’s come a long way in a short period of time.
Osborne just hopes the rest of the Dots can follow Kambel Meeks’ lead.
“Kambel is going to be a good leader, we’ve just got to get the followers in line,” Osborne said. “He’s working hard, he’s playing hard, he’s communicating and Hunter Toney is the same way. We’ve just got to keep plugging.”
While a major roster turnover creates a challenge, it also creates opportunity and thus far Osborne said he’s enjoying the rebuilding process.
“I enjoy our kids, I love our kids,” Osborne said. “It’s a fine line when you’re trying to coach them and they think I’m mad at them and that’s not the case. I’m just trying to teach them and help them grow.
“But it’s fun. We’re the underdogs and that’s different. We’re hunting now, we’re not the hunted.”