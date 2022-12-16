Meeks, who came off the bench, scored 19 points to lead all scorers as Poca’s boys basketball team handled Greenbrier West 58-33 in the FCA Hoops Classic at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center.
Meeks was 7 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from long range for the Dots (4-0).
Greenbrier West (1-2) was led by Dale Boone who scored 17 points
Poca coach Allen Osborne is happy to be 4-0.
“It was a good win,” Osborne said. “Greenbrier West plays hard and they really come at you. They press you and try to get you out of control. I thought for the most part we took care of the ball, and I was really proud of the way we played. We kept our composure. We made some mistakes but we’re growing and getting better.
“[Jordan] Wolfe did a good job on the boards. Keaton Meeks coming in off the bench and getting us going on offense in the first half — I thought he played really well for us. Good team win.”
Greenbrier West took an initial lead after Boone’s field goal made it 2-0 but, after a Kambel Meeks free throw, Wolfe scored eight points in a row for the Dots and Poca was out to a 9-4 lead it never looked back from.
Wolfe scored nine points and tallied eight rebounds.
Poca’s defense was strong as usual as the Dots forced 21 turnovers and scored 22 points off those turnovers.
“I thought we fouled too much but I thought our defense was pretty solid,” Osborne said. “We didn’t give up anything in the lane and we did a good job on the boards.”
The Dots were 23 of 47 from the field and 7 of 15 from long range. Greenbrier West was 14 of 40 from the field as a team and the Cavaliers were 1 of 6 from the line.
Poca’s largest lead of the night was 28 when the Dots took a 28-point lead with 2:39 left in the fourth quarter.
The Meeks brothers were responsible for 33 of Poca’s 58 points as Kambel had 14 points.
Poca outrebounded Greenbrier West 35-21.
Poca’s next game will be on Dec. 20 at home against Scott at 7 p.m.