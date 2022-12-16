Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Poca’s Keaton Meeks (2) drives toward the basket around Greenbrier West’s Kadin Parker.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Keaton Meeks couldn’t be stopped on Friday night.

Meeks, who came off the bench, scored 19 points to lead all scorers as Poca’s boys basketball team handled Greenbrier West 58-33 in the FCA Hoops Classic at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center.

