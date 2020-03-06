POCA — Offense proved difficult, but buzzer-beaters plentiful, with Poca’s Preston Barr providing the last, a game-winner in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 championship game against Winfield on Friday night at Poca High School.
Winfield scored in the final seconds of regulation to extend the game, and it took three overtimes before Barr scored his first field goal of the contest with two seconds remaining in the third OT to give the Dots a 41-39 win, the sectional title and a home game in next week’s regional co-finals.
“I don’t know what to say,” Barr said. “We had three overtimes, we battled through it. We knew they were going to come out and play. We just had to match the intensity. When they made the first one, we knew it was going to be a game. We never quit. That’s just how we are. We battle to the end.”
Winfield opened the game by passing the ball around the perimeter in an attempt to limit Poca’s possessions. In two regular-season meetings this year, the Dots beat Winfield by 20 and 25 points.
The Generals scored on their only field goal attempt of the first quarter, while the Dots missed their only two shot attempts.
“We knew we needed to limit the possessions,” Winfield coach Chris Stephens said. “The first quarter went almost exactly as we planned. Our plan going into the game was to come out of the first quarter up 2-0 or 4-0, with the ball in the second quarter, and we did that.”
Poca led 9-5 at halftime, and the Dots led most of the second half, with a 22-19 advantage with 5.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Winfield heaved the inbound pass to the Generals’ 3-point line. The ball tipped around before it found the hands of Donovan Craft. With his back to the basket, Craft turned and tossed a desperate shot that rattled home as time expired to force overtime.
Winfield held a three-point lead in the first overtime, but neither team found enough offense to pull away, and Poca knotted the contest to force a second overtime.
In the second OT, the Dots jumped ahead by four points, but Craft hit another 3-point shot with 1:26 left to pull the Generals within one. Poca led by two with 10.7 seconds left when Winfield found magic again in the hands of Ethan Kincaid, who rushed to the rim for a game-tying layup with 4.7 seconds left to force a third overtime.
The teams entered the final minute of the third OT tied at 39, thanks to a 3 from sophomore standout Isaac McKneely. With 23.9 seconds left, Winfield turned the ball over to Poca. In its last possession, Poca drove to the rim, as McKneely drew the defensive attention and passed to Barr for the game-winning shot with 2 seconds remaining.
“They teamed up on Isaac, triple-teamed, handed it off to me, and I just happened to be open,” Barr said.
It wasn’t the victory plan Poca coach Allen Osborne drew up, but the victory rewarded the Dots with home-court advantage in the regionals in a hard-fought battle.
“Hats off to Winfield,” Osborne said. “They played a heck of a game. We won it, we lost it. They won it, they lost it. It was just who made the last play.”
McKneely finished with game-high 16 points, while Craft and Hunter Morris paced Winfield with 14 each.
Poca hosts Logan at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Region 4 co-finals, while Winfield travels to Chapmanville the same night in the other half of the regional. Chapmanville outlasted Logan 58-51 on Friday in the Section 2 title game.