Isaac McKneely, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard from Poca, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from West Virginia University.
McKneely, who leads the Dots with a 22-point scoring average, has helped his team into a meeting with Logan in the Class AA Region 4 co-finals, which have been postponed by the coronavirus. He also topped Poca in scoring last year as his team reached the state tournament.
He stands less than 30 points away from 1,000 for his career.
WVU becomes the seventh D-1 offer for McKneely, with the others coming from Davidson, Liberty, Marshall, Robert Morris, Stetson and Xavier.