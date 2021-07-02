Poca guard Isaac McKneely, who will be entering his senior season this fall, has been listed as the No. 96 boys basketball recruit in the country in the ESPN Top 100 player rankings on ESPN.com.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound McKneely, who committed to the University of Virginia in January, was listed as a four-star recruit in ESPN's rankings.
As a junior, he led the Dots into the Class AA state championship game by averaging 21.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists and knocking down 62 3-point field goals. His 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left sent Poca to the state tournament finals in a 42-40 victory against Charleston Catholic.
McKneely became the first player from Poca to receive the Bill Evans Award as the state's top player in voting by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.