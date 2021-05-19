Bill Evans Award winner Isaac McKneely of Poca was the obvious choice for the captain spot on the Class AA boys basketball All-State first team selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
The 6-foot-4 junior, who also made the first team in Class AA a year ago, was the key cog in leading veteran Poca coach Allen Osborne’s program to a state runner-up finish against top-seeded Williamstown.
Already committed to play for the University of Virginia, the guard knocked down 62 3-pointers and put up averages of 21.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
“The way that he played did nothing to change my opinion of him,” Williamstown coach Scott Sauro said of McKneely’s 12-point effort in the Dots’ 50-47 loss to the Yellowjackets in ithe Class AA title game. “We think as much of him as any player in the state.
“He’s the best player in the state, regardless of class. He didn’t have a great shooting day that day. Lucky for us, but he’s such a good player and by all accounts a really great kid, too.”
Poca needed a game-winning 3 from McKneely with less than two seconds remaining to oust Charleston Catholic 42-40 in the semifinals.
“I’m sure that Virginia doesn’t take kids that aren’t great kids as well as great players,” added Sauro, whose Yellowjackets landed Marietta College-bound senior Sam Cremeans on the first team a year after being awarded the same honor in Class A a year ago.
The 6-5 Cremeans went for a game-high 20 points in the championship game. Along with averaging 20.4 points, he also put up 5.8 rebounds per game and converted 81% (88 of 108) from the free-throw line. He made 37 3-pointers and shot 48.4% overall from the field.
Aiden Satterfield, last year’s Class A first-team captain, joined fellow Charleston Catholic senior Zion Suddeth on this year’s Class AA first unit. The Irish were the only team to have two first-team selections.
The high-flying 6-7 Satterfield not only flushed down 17 dunks, but the West Liberty signee averaged 21.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists. Suddeth, a deft defender who has committed to Wheeling University, averaged 10 points, 4.9 boards, 3.0 assists and 2.6 steals.
St. Marys junior Grant Barnhart, who finished runner-up to Cremeans in the Little Kanawha Conference Player of the Year voting, earned a first-team nod after making the Class A top unit in 2020. Along with shooting 51.4% (114 of 222) from the field and 86.5% (77 of 89) at the free-throw line, the Blue Devil made 48 3-pointers and averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Two other LKC players made school history with their respective selections on the first team — Roane County’s Brayden Miller and Clay County’s Curtis Litton.
Litton is the first Panther to ever earn first-team All-State honors and he led his team to the big dance for the fourth time in school history. In a state quarterfinal loss to Chapmanville, the 6-7 junior went for 15 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. The Panther averaged 15.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 52% from the field and 80% at the line.
Miller also was the first Raider to make the top unit. Along with shooting 53% from the floor and 71% at the line, the senior averaged 19.1 points, 11.5 boards, 6.6 assists and 3.2 steals.
Wyoming East junior Tanner Whitten, who scored in double figures during 13 of 15 games and had six 20-plus-point efforts, represented the Warriors on the first team and finished with a scoring average of 17.6.
Williamstown senior Xavier Caruthers (13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game) was selected captain of the second team.
The remainder of the second unit featured Chapmanville sophomore Brody Dalton, Ravenswood sophomore Matthew Carte, South Harrison sophomore Corey Boulden, Liberty Raleigh junior A.J. Williams, Magnolia junior Trevor Williamson, Wirt County senior Nathan Murray and Ritchie County senior Graden McKinney.