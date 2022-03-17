Poca standout senior Isaac McKneely was named the 2021-2022 Gatorade West Virginia boys basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday.
It's the second year in a row McKneely has been named Gatorade Player of the Year. He's also the two-time Evans Award winner, given annually to the state's top boys player by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
The Gatorade award, which was created in 1985, recognizes the state's best boys basketball player while taking academic prowess and extracurricular activities into account.
McKneely averaged 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists through 23 games this season. He will play at the University of Virginia starting in the fall.
"It's obviously a great honor," McKneely said. "There's been a lot of great players to come through the state and to share the award with them is a really big blessing to me and I'm really thankful for it.
"And to win it two years in a row is an even bigger accomplishment. Not a lot of people get to say they won Gatorade Player of the Year. This just motivates me to work even harder."
McKneely also maintains a 4.24 grade-point average and said education is important to him.
"Education is a big part of my life for sure," he said. "My dad was as teacher. Now he works for the [Putnam County] Board of Education. It's not only sports. I consider myself a student-athlete. I try to get it done on the court and in the classroom."
The award comes at a busy time for McKneely as his No. 1-seeded Dots (23-1) are set to play No. 4 Ravenswood (20-5) in the Class AA state tournament semifinals on at 1 p.m. Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
McKneely talked about what he expects from the matchup.
"We played Ravenswood earlier in the year and beat them pretty good but we gotta scratch that score because now it's a whole different situation with the state tournament on the line," McKneely said.
Poca handled Ravenswood in the teams' only regular-season matchup as the Dots won 67-31 on the road on Feb. 1.
"I think it will be a really good game, two really good coaches going at it," McKneely said.
Poca Coach Allen Osborne and Ravenswood coach Mick Price have 1,423 combined career wins under the belts. Price has 719 wins and Osborne has 704.
"Ravenswood is well coached, Mick does a good job," Osborne said. "We played them earlier in the year but [Ravenswood's Matthew] Carte didn't play the second half so I'm sure that will be a factor. They're solid defensively. They've only given up less than 50 points a game. They got guys who can drive it, guys who can shoot it and they're gonna play hard."
The winner of the semifinal between the Dots and Red Devils advances to Saturday's 12:30 p.m. championship game against the winner of Friday's 9:30 p.m. Class AA semifinal game between No. 3 St. Marys and No. 2 Bluefield.