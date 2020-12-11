POCA — At this point, most people in the state know about Poca’s Isaac McKneely. He’s the athletic 6-foot-4 junior guard toting 22 offers from Division I schools, many of them Power Five programs.
And it’s also safe to say that many people around West Virginia haven’t heard of Noah Rittinger, even though he plays alongside McKneely and runs the show for the Dots as their point guard.
Despite that relative lack of attention, know that Rittinger is also enormously skilled and definitely on the radar of Division I and II coaches around the country. So call him the forgotten recruit.
There are many reasons for the relative anonymity of Rittinger, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior, but there’s no denying his talent.
Veteran Poca coach Allen Osborne, who has tutored his share of big-time college basketball players, raves about Rittinger’s skills.
“He’s definitely a Division I basketball player,’’ Osborne said. “His skill level has elevated and he works so hard in the offseason, and has gotten bigger and stronger. He can shoot it, he can handle it. We’re excited about having him and Isaac on the court together. They complement each other very well. The good thing about them is they’re able to guard each other in practice, and that will help Noah.’’
Rittinger helped the Dots go 21-3 a year ago and reach the Class AA Region 4 co-finals before the season was shut down by COVID-19. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.3 assists and carried a healthy 2.68 assist-to-turnover ratio. Rittinger shot 52% overall and a sharp 52.4% from 3-point range.
Those kinds of numbers were what got him a scholarship offer from Marshall in the summer of 2017, before he’d ever played in a game at the high school level. He’s since received another D1 offer from Idaho, but his recruitment process hit a wall when his own circuitous hoops journey began in the fall of 2017.
Rittinger came up through the middle-school system in Winfield, but before his freshman year he transferred to Teays Valley Christian when Bryan England, then Winfield’s coach, left to accept an assistant coaching position at TVCS. England, however, only stayed there about three months before the opportunity arose to take over as head coach at St. Albans. Rittinger stayed at TVCS and started there, but transferred the following season to Huntington Prep.
He never played at Huntington Prep, though, and sat out of basketball for nearly eight months. He eventually came back to Putnam County and attended Buffalo for half a school year, but didn’t play there, either.
“I think everything happens for a reason,’’ Rittinger said. “I met a lot of different people and a lot of different coaching. You can’t fault [anybody] for doing the best for themselves in those situations. I believe everything will work out the way it’s supposed to.’’
For Rittinger, it finally worked out with the transfer to Poca, where he hit the ground running last season and figures to be a big part of the Dots’ plans this winter.
“He missed about a year and a half of basketball,’’ Osborne said, “but he’s been resilient. He hasn’t quit. His body has changed because he’s worked so hard on his strength and conditioning. He gets up in the morning and goes to Huntington to work out. He’s got a great work ethic, great student, a super kid.’’
Osborne and Rittinger realize that his short sabbatical from basketball, not to mention his multiple moves, interrupted his recruiting process. Combined with the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been difficult for Rittinger to see and be seen.
“We sent out film,’’ Osborne said, “because we want people to know who he is, and we tried to send to as many as we could. What hurt Noah a lot is that he didn’t play for a couple years there, then last year the state tournament didn’t happen and AAU ball didn’t happen, and that hurt his exposure. Numerous college coaches like him on film. They just want to see him, and that’s been a big factor.
“Once he gets seen, somebody’s going to grab him up. He’s had some bad luck where a lot of kids would have just shut down. But he’s resilient and keeps on keeping on, like the Energizer Bunny.’’
Rittinger is aware of his strong points as a player.
“I definitely think my ability to pass the ball and make other players better is what separates me from a lot of other point guards,’’ Rittinger said. “Another thing is I can shoot it really well and handle it. I’m working on my defense because you definitely have to be able to guard at the next level, regardless of where you play.’’
Rittinger knows that he’s playing from behind in the recruiting wars. Marshall has since reconsidered its offer made more than three years ago, and the Idaho offer became a bit cloudy when Vandals recently got commitments from two other guards. Rittinger did get another offer from the University of Charleston.
“They keep pushing the dates back when we can see coaches,’’ he said, “and when coaches can see us. So we’re doing the best we can working with the situation.
“I think it could work both ways. There might be something available that opens up in the spring that wouldn’t have been available if I’d taken something in the fall. So I’m really big on following God’s plans because I think He will have something for me. Whether that’s a different level than I wanted, you just never know.’’
Even though he often toils in the shadow of McKneely, who averaged 22 points as a sophomore, Rittinger believes there are plenty of benefits.
“One thing people don’t really see is his IQ is just off the charts,’’ Rittinger said of McKneely. “Obviously, you can see the athletic ability in his ability to shoot it, but to play with someone that’s really smart can also help me as a point guard to lead others. So it’s really good just to play with him.
“He deserves everything he has. There’s no jealousy ever for him. He’s probably one of my best friends, and I’m happy to see everything he gets. I don’t think of it as being the forgotten one. I just do what I can, work hard and control what I can control. But definitely proud of him and what he’s accomplished.’’
Rittinger noted that you’re never totally obscure when playing alongside an athlete such as McKneely. He related a story once told to him that a recruiter came to watch Poca All-Stater Luke Frampton (formerly at Davidson and now at Western Kentucky) and went away impressed with Dots teammate Elijah Cuffee (now at Liberty).
“I don’t know if it’s true or not,’’ Rittinger said, “but someone came to see Luke one time, and then saw Elijah. It can work out good for me, too. It’s definitely a possibility.’’