Cabell Midland and Shady Spring rose to the top of the Class AAA and Class AA rankings respectively as the latest AP boys basketball poll was released on Monday.
Both teams were ranked No. 2 a week ago, but replaced University and Chapmanville in the top spots this week. University fell to No. 3 in Class AAA with Morgantown moving up to No. 2. George Washington remained at No. 7 with South Charleston falling from eighth to 10th.
In Class AA, Poca slid a spot from No. 3 to No. 4 with Logan jumping from fifth to third.
Williamstown stayed park in the top spot among Class A schools followed by Wheeling Central, Charleston Catholic, Parkersburg Catholic and Greater Beckley Christian.