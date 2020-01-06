Boys basketball1.jpg

The St. Albans boys basketball team vaulted into the Class AAA boys basketball poll, released Monday, the first poll of the regular season.

The Red Dragons, who started the season 5-1, went from unranked to No. 5. University was first, followed by Cabell Midland at No. 2. Huntington came in at No. 7 and George Washington was at No. 10.

In Class AA, Chapmanville sat at No. 1, with Shady Spring at No. 2, Poca at No. 3 and Logan at No. 5. In Class A, Wheeling Central was No. 1, Williamstown was No. 2, Charleston Catholic was No. 5 and St. Joseph was No. 7.