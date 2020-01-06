The St. Albans boys basketball team vaulted into the Class AAA boys basketball poll, released Monday, the first poll of the regular season.
The Red Dragons, who started the season 5-1, went from unranked to No. 5. University was first, followed by Cabell Midland at No. 2. Huntington came in at No. 7 and George Washington was at No. 10.
In Class AA, Chapmanville sat at No. 1, with Shady Spring at No. 2, Poca at No. 3 and Logan at No. 5. In Class A, Wheeling Central was No. 1, Williamstown was No. 2, Charleston Catholic was No. 5 and St. Joseph was No. 7.