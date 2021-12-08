When you make the state championship game, expectations tend to rise for the following season. Such is the status of George Washington and Poca as boys basketball season arrives in the Kanawha Valley.
The Patriots won the inaugural Class AAAA title last season, beating Morgantown 47-46 on Ben Nicol’s jumper with 14 seconds left. A few hours earlier, Poca had fallen to Williamstown 50-47 in the AA finals.
Considering that GW (17-1 last season) returns Nicol and some other proven players, and Poca still has the services of Virginia signee Isaac McKneely, among others, a lot of eyes will remain on the Patriots and Dots this winter.
George Washington coach Rick Greene loses a pair of first-team All-Staters in Alex Yoakum and Mason Pinkett, but has six seniors and the 6-foot-7 Nicol, a junior who averaged 9 points per game last season and already has received four Division I scholarship offers from Ohio, Radford, Stetson and Youngstown State.
“We always try to have the same expectations,’’ Greene said. “I don’t know about this team yet from the standpoint that everybody’s role kind of bumps around. These guys are having to step up and not be a role player or fill a spot -- they’ve got to be a spot.
“It’ll be interesting to see how we develop. We could be very good. It’s just a long way from that right now, but we’ll find our identity, I think.’’
GW doesn’t have a lot of point production returning, but it does have experience in players such as 6-4 rebounding ace Taran Fitzpatrick (4.7 points per game), Zane McCarty, Jayson Monday, Isaac McCallister, Hunter Castleberry and Logan transfer Landon Adkins.
Adding to that are Brendan Hoffman, who averaged 11.5 points last year for Huntington, and Hayden Hatfield, a standout receiver on GW’s football team that made the playoff quarterfinals.
“Those are nice things to have,’’ Greene said recently, “but we’ve had to make adjustments because we haven’t had our top nine on the floor at one time because of football or they’ve been injured. The most we’ve had is maybe six or seven.
“So potentially, we could be really good and be relevant and maybe challenge, but I don’t know yet. We’ll see how we come on.’’
Poca (13-5) returns not only the 6-foot-4 McKneely, the state player of the year last season who averaged 21.8 points, but three other starters from the AA runner-up squad in Jackson Toney (11.2), 6-5 Toby Payne (4.8) and Kambel Meeks (5.8).
Jordan Wolfe, the Dots’ quarterback in football and the first sub off the bench last winter, has opted not to play this season, but coming back are Ethan Maynor, Hunter Toney and Cole Godish, while Malakai Woodard-Jones, another football standout, has come out for basketball.
“I think we’re going to be fine,’’ said Poca coach Allen Osborne. “We’ll be able to handle all the high expectations. Like everybody else, I’d rather have high expectations than low expectations.
“All those guys have experience and Toby gives us size and strength around the basket. We’ve got eight, nine guys who can play and I’m pleased with the ones -- they’ve really worked hard.’’
Here are quick looks at the other Kanawha Valley teams, listed alphabetically, with last season’s records:
Class AAAA
Capital (6-6): The Cougars bring back their top four scorers from last season, including Anthony Hersh (18.5), Elijah Poore (14.6), Kcion Welch (8.3) and Garrett Stuck (5.8).
Hersh scored 23 or more points four times last season. In a season wracked by COVID-19 issues for most teams, the Cougars only managed to play three games over the final month of the season and 12 overall.
Hurricane (8-13): The pieces of the puzzle might just be there for the Redskins, who return talent such as Nas’jaih Jones (13.3), Dillon Tingler (7.8), JT James (6.0) and 6-9 Gabriel Beny-Till (5.6).
“Good group, pretty good leadership,’’ said Hurricane coach Lance Sutherland. “So we are good to go.’’
Riverside (2-12): The Warriors return four players with a good bit of previous playing time in Peyton Foreman (10.7), 6-6 Braydin Ward (9.4), Tyler Perdue (6.4) and Samson Mitchell (3.3).
Ward, who missed six games last season, can be a difference-maker with his defense and rebounding.
South Charleston (12-6): The Black Eagles reached the regional finals before losing last season, and bring back seven players with plenty of floor time, led by sophomore Wayne Harris (11.8) and junior Mondrell Dean (10.2).
Others in the rotation figure to be Cayden Faucett (9.7), Bryson Smith (8.1), Jayden Motley, Xavier Bausley and Christian Goebel.
St. Albans (4-10): Dana Womack takes over as coach of the Red Dragons and sets out to remake his program’s roster, as five of his top eight scorers have departed.
Drew Reed (14.5) was one of the top scorers in the Mountain State Athletic Conference last season and he’ll be joined by returnees Jamison McDaniels (6.8), NuNu Claytor (5.6) and Jayden Clark, along with a trio of first-year seniors -- Andrew Hinzman, Christian Holsinger and Jorden Hartwell.
Class AAA
Herbert Hoover (13-4): The Huskies qualified for the Class AAA state tournament last season, but COVID protocol reduced their roster for that game, an 87-45 loss against eventual champion Shady Spring, to a couple of starters and junior varsity players.
This season, Hoover’s back for more challenges, led by guards Devin Hatfield (20.3) and Eli Robertson (14.4). Trevor Rager tallied 10 or more points in half his 16 games and provided solid defense.
Adding to a promising roster are freshman Dane Hatfield, younger brother of Devin and quarterback on the Huskies’ Cardinal Conference champion football team, along with Dylan Paxton and Levi Paxton.
Nitro (16-4): The Wildcats appear primed for another postseason run. They made the state tournament last season before suffering a last-second 40-39 loss to Wheeling Central. That was their lone loss in close games (six points or less); otherwise, they were 6-0.
Five of the team’s top six scorers from last season are back, led by 3-point threats Kolton Painter (15.7) and Trevor Lowe (11.8). Other returnees include Bryce Myers (9.5), Trey Hall (5.0) and Charles Robbins (3.4).
Sissonville (0-14): The Indians are starting over with a new coach, Derek Godwin, who inherits a program on a two-season, 15-game losing streak.
Returning players with varsity experience include Ethan Taylor (4.0), Evan Taylor, Jake Wiseman, Kaulin Johnson, Ivan Jackson and Carson Boggs.
In addition, standouts from other Indians sports teams -- Jaxson Haynes (soccer), Dylan Lucas (football) -- are also out for basketball.
Winfield (14-7): The Generals caught fire last season, winning seven of eight to make the state tournament semifinals, and have forged an interesting roster this year.
Returning are 6-5 Seth Shilot (10.7), who ended last season on a tear, along with Daven Wall (7.8), 6-4 Tanner Laughery, Marshall Villars and Ty Knight.
Transferring in from Hurricane are 6-6 Elijah Crompton (7.0) and Ross Musick. Josh Cook opted to play AAU ball last season, but is now on the varsity squad, as is Mor Ilderton, the football place-kicker who’s out for basketball for the first time.
“We’ve got 12 to 15 guys who could realistically get minutes in varsity games,’’ said Winfield coach Chris Stephens. “But we’ve also got so many new guys to the system that we’re trying to get everybody on the same page.’’
Class AA
Buffalo (9-10): The Bison return three athletes with a lot of playing experience in Ian Thompson (8.8), Bradley Harris (5.0) and Seth Landers. Thompson sank nine 3-point field goals in a game against Point Pleasant last season.
Charleston Catholic (12-3): Like GW, the Irish lost a pair of first-team All-Staters to graduation in Aiden Satterfield and Zion Suddeth, but do return Jayallen Turner (9.5), who flashed considerable skills as a freshman last season.
Turner will be joined by fellow returnees Farris Murad and Jonathan McComas, while Kelan Swan will be counted upon for key contributions this season. However, four of Catholic’s top eight players are currently sidelined by injury, including Murad (foot) and Swan (foot), both out for at least three weeks.