RAVENSWOOD -- It’s the 100th season of basketball at Ravenswood, and the town and its Red Devils are certainly going to celebrate in style -- with a trip to the state tournament.
Matthew Carte donated a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) and the Red Devils used a scintillating start to the third quarter to take control Thursday evening and capture a 69-50 victory against visiting Buffalo in the Class AA Region 4 co-final.
The win sends Ravenswood (20-4) into next week’s quarterfinals as the No. 4 seed at the Charleston Coliseum, where it meets No. 5 South Harrison at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Shawn Banks scored 14 points and brought energy off the bench for Ravenswood and Drew Hunt added 13 points and Ashton Miller nine rebounds. It sends the Red Devils back to the big show for the first time since 2018.
“It’s a celebration,’’ said Mick Price, Ravenswood’s veteran coach. “We’ve really worked hard. We knew after 2018 that we had our work cut out. Our numbers were down, our number of kids playing was down. But the kids worked hard and played hard.
“They’re not maybe as good as basketball players as the kids we’ve had in the past. They felt they had a lot of pressure on them to win, and it was tough on them. Most of these kids have never played in a regional championship; they’ve only watched it, and they haven’t been part of anything winning. That was so disheartening to me. So you can sit around and cry about it, or get to work, and these kids worked hard.’’
The game was fairly close during the first half, with a short burst giving the Red Devils a 34-25 lead at the break. Then they put their feet down to start the third quarter, making 4 of 5 shots in the first two minutes while the Bison were going 0 of 3 with two turnovers. That bumped the lead to 43-25 and Buffalo was never again within 15.
“I felt like we did OK the first half,’’ said Buffalo coach Adam Scott, “but yet they established that momentum on us in the first half. We made that little run coming back and thought maybe we’d hit that stride and go on a run ourselves, but we ended up letting them come out in the third quarter and [hit a run].
“This ain’t a place where you can go out and come from behind. It’s loud and it’s a good atmosphere to play in. Ravenswood got their crowd behind them. When they hit those first few shots coming out the second half, they never looked back. I think it shell-shocked us. We never got back in the groove. I’m not saying we quit or gave up, but we just weren’t the same.’’
Ravenswood, which saw seven different players score in the tell-tale third period, shot 61% from the floor and led 31-22 off the boards. In the second half, the Red Devils made 12 of 16 shots for 75%. The Bison, meanwhile, shot 40%.
“This feels very good,’’ Carte said. “We wanted to get this for our city, this year being the 100th year. We played a good team ballgame.
“We’re really quick. We may not have the size all those teams had [in the past] but we get down the court fast. Drive and dish, and hit the shots.’’
Caleb Nutter led Buffalo with 19 points and Ian Thompson scored nine and grabbed six rebounds.