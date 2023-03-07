Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jayallen Turner was itching to take Charleston Catholic's boys back to the state tournament.

Turner stepped up and did exactly that on Tuesday at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility as the junior turned in a game-high 26 points to lead the Irish to a 54-30 Class AA Region 4 co-final victory over Wirt County.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

