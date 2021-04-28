HUNTINGTON — Jaylen Motley connected on a 3-pointer with 5:52 left in the first quarter to break a 6-6 tie and propel Huntington to a resounding 76-48 win over St Albans in the Class AAAA Region 4 co-final Wednesday night at Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.
Highlanders coach Ty Holmes had to be quite proud of the first-half effort as the home team led 26-9 after eight minutes and 45-20 at halftime.
“Been working hard, pushing things in practice,” Holmes said while holding a piece of net he had just cut down. “Got the team really playing as one. They really bought into it.
“The first half is about as good as we’ve played. Good to have the guys on the bench to bring in there. Slacked a little in the third and pulled the starters. They got the message.”
Zavion Johnson led the Highlanders with 17 points. No other starter had double figures, but Sam Clay, Amare Smith and Brendan Hoffman each had nine.
The win puts Huntington (11-3) in the boys state tournament next week as the No. 4 seed. The Highlanders (11-3) will face No. 5 University at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum.
“We’re playing team basketball,” Johnson said. “We’re getting our offense together. Got lucky on the bank [3-point bank shot]. I think we made a statement.”
Jaimelle Claytor led the Red Dragons (4-10) with 17 points. Payton Brown added 14.
“[Holmes] has got them playing good at the right time,” St. Albans coach Bryan England said. “Ty does a great job. He loves the kids. Everything we threw at them they had an answer for. It was one of those nights.”
Smith looks forward to the trip to Charleston. A year ago, the coronavirus hit and stopped high school sports shortly into the girls state tournament. This season’s start got pushed back to March and schools have COVID-19 protocols to follow.
“It’s nice the game came back,” Smith said. “Not playing was tough. I hope we can finish it off.”