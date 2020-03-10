K.K. Siebert led four Cabell Midland players in double-figures with 17 points as the Knights advanced to the boys basketball state tournament with a 66-50 win over visiting Parkersburg in the Class AAA Region 4 co-final Tuesday night in Ona.
Chandler Schmidt, Sean Marcum and Palmer Riggio each scored 13 points for Cabell Midland (21-4), which will face Hedgesville in the first round next week. Sam Potts led the Big Reds (8-17) with 14 points while Noah Umpleby finished with 11.
Parkersburg South 59, Spring Valley 53: The Patriots (16-8) started the second half on an 11-0 run and never looked back as they defeated the Timberwolves in the Class AAA Region 4 co-final in Parkersburg to advance to the state tournament.
Malaki Sylvia had 18 points and eight rebounds while Jake Hogsett scored a career-high 19 for South. C.J. Meredith led Spring Valley (12-13) with 19 points and Brock Booth added 14.