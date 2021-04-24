Boys regional schedule
All games at 7 p.m.
Class AAAA
Region 3
Wednesday: Woodrow Wilson or Greenbrier East at George Washington; South Charleston at Greenbrier East or Woodrow Wilson
Region 4
Wednesday: Cabell Midland at Hurricane; St. Albans at Huntington
Class AAA
Region 3
Tuesday: Westside vs. Herbert Hoover at George Washington; Nicholas County at Shady Spring
Region 4
Tuesday: Lincoln County at Nitro; Winfield at Logan
Class AA
Region 3
Thursday: Wyoming East at Chapmanville; Liberty Raleigh at Bluefield
Region 4
Thursday: Roane County at Poca; Buffalo at Charleston Catholic
Class A
Region 4
Wednesday: Gilmer County at Tug Valley; Man at Wahama