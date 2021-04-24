The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Boys regional schedule

All games at 7 p.m.

Class AAAA

Region 3

Wednesday: Woodrow Wilson or Greenbrier East at George Washington; South Charleston at Greenbrier East or Woodrow Wilson

Region 4

Wednesday: Cabell Midland at Hurricane; St. Albans at Huntington

Class AAA

Region 3

Tuesday: Westside vs. Herbert Hoover at George Washington; Nicholas County at Shady Spring

Region 4

Tuesday: Lincoln County at Nitro; Winfield at Logan

Class AA

Region 3

Thursday: Wyoming East at Chapmanville; Liberty Raleigh at Bluefield

Region 4

Thursday: Roane County at Poca; Buffalo at Charleston Catholic

Class A

Region 4

Wednesday: Gilmer County at Tug Valley; Man at Wahama

Contact Rick Ryan at 304-348-5175 or rickryan@wvgazettemail.com. Follow him on Twitter @RickRyanWV.

Tags