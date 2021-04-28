All season long, Poca, Charleston Catholic and Williamstown have been trading the top spots in the statewide Class AA boys basketball poll. On Thursday, they get to see if they make the state tournament field.
The Dots, Irish and Yellowjackets will all be favored to do so in their respective regional co-finals. And if they do, how will the top seeds play out?
Shortly after the regionals are completed, the Secondary School Activities Commission will release the seeded state tournament field, a topic of interest to fans around West Virginia. Williamstown has held down the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press poll of state sportswriters in five of the eight weeks the rankings were produced. Poca was first the other three times and Catholic was second in four different polls.
“I think all of those teams are capable of being 1 or 2 or 3,’’ said Poca coach Allen Osborne. “I hope everybody looks at the total package — see who teams have played and who their good wins are against and who their losses are against.’’
The coaches’ seeding process took place following last week’s sectional title games, so Wednesday’s regionals will not affect the voting.
Of course, those top three teams all have to earn their spots in the state tournament first, and that chore comes Thursday. In Region 4, Poca (10-4) hosts Roane County (8-12) and Buffalo (9-9) visits Charleston Catholic (10-2). In Region 1, Williamstown (13-1) hosts St. Marys (12-4). All regional games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Catholic and Williamstown have already played their regional foes this season, with the Irish besting Buffalo 68-47 and the Yellowjackets stopping St. Marys 71-46 and 64-41.
The Irish expect senior guard Zion Suddeth to return to the lineup following an ankle injury suffered in practice last week that kept him out of the sectional title game, a 91-28 romp over Roane. In Suddeth’s absence, senior wing Aiden Satterfield poured in a career-best 46 points for Catholic.
“Aiden’s in a good rhythm right now,’’ said Irish coach Hunter Moles. “He’s shooting the ball well right now. He does a lot of work behind the scenes that people don’t know about, that kind of stuff you have to do to shoot the ball at a high percentage.’’
Satterfield had 20 points in Catholic’s first meeting with Buffalo this season, while the Bison’s Alec Hanshaw scored 17 points.
Moles said he hasn’t paid much attention to how other Class AA powers — like Poca and Williamstown — are doing down the stretch, or how well his own team is playing lately, which could likely decide the top few seeds in that tightly-packed bunch.
“Not really, to be honest,’’ Moles said. “We’re focused on one game at a time to try and get better as a team every day, play our brand of basketball. At the end of the day, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.
“At some point, no matter what the rankings are, you have to play the games and don’t get too wrapped up in the rankings. Obviously, the goal is to get the No. 1 seed, but if that doesn’t happen, you still have to go out and play.’’
Poca has not met Roane County this season, but the Dots are sure to lean on junior guard Isaac McKneely, who like Satterfield is apparently saving his best for the last part of the season. Three of McKneely’s highest-scoring games have come in his last three — outputs of 41, 32 and 41 points.
“When he plays well, he opens up things for our other players,’’ Osborne said. “He gets so much attention, and he’s unselfish. The other night he got 41 points on just 16 shots and made his first six [3-pointers]. He’s shooting the ball well right now.’’
Osborne said Poca’s recent two-week COVID quarantine probably helped the overall health of the team, especially banged-up players such as Toby Payne and McKneely, who had been bothered by heel, ankle and hand injuries.