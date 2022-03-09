ONA — The Cabell Midland boys basketball team capitalized when it mattered most, and as a result finds itself back in the state tournament for a fourth consecutive year following a 51-45 victory over St. Albans in the Class AAAA Region 4 co-final Wednesday night.
In a back-and-forth contest, the Knights put together quick scoring runs at the end of the third and fourth quarters to separate themselves from the visiting Red Dragons.
Trailing 28-24, Cabell Midland scored 13 of the last 16 points in the third quarter to gain a six-point advantage heading to fourth, where the Knights finished the game on a 10-4 run after trailing by a point with four minutes left.
“I think even in our best game even, when we get stopped, we can run in transition,” Knights coach JJ Martin said. “[St. Albans] did a good job of packing it in on our guys, which made it tough. I think we made just enough shots at the end. All the 50-50 balls, all the little things is what we were concerned about coming into the game.”
In those scoring stretches, the Red Dragons struggled to keep up when the Knights ran, but kept within striking distance by way of offensive rebounds leading to second-chance points in a game that was very physical in nature.
“I think the refs let us play a little bit. We had a chance and the ball dropped a couple more times for them but it was anybody’s game,” St. Albans coach Dana Womack said. “I just think we let up a little bit on defense and we let them get downhill more.”
Jayden Clark led the Red Dragons with 15 points and Chance Hartwell scored 13. Cabell Midland placed three in double figures. Chandler Schmidt and Dominic Schmidt scored 18 and 11, respectively, and Tevin Taylor added 10.
St. Albans and Cabell Midland exchanged blows early with the home team leading 13-11 after one quarter, then the Red Dragons rallied back to lead at halftime by the same margin, 23-21.
The Knights’ offensive struggles early carried over to the free-throw line, making just four of their first 13 attempts, but again made them when the game was on the line, sinking five of their last six in the fourth quarter.
With the win, the Knights earned a fourth straight trip to the state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, receiving the No. 7 seed. They’ll face undefeated No. 2 Jefferson at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.