Charleston Catholic pieced together a memorable streak when it qualified for the boys Class A state tournament 11 straight times between the 2004-05 and 2014-15 seasons.
The Irish, however, have involuntarily put together another streak since then, missing the big show four straight times. They can halt that number Wednesday when they host Mount View in a Region 3 co-final at 7 p.m. at Catholic’s Athletic Complex, with the winner advancing to the March 18-21 state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum.
Charleston Catholic (18-5), ranked second in the final Associated Press state poll, will be favored against the unranked Golden Knights (11-13), who have played nine state-ranked opponents this season and gone 1-8, beating only Greenbrier West in the sectional semifinals. The Irish are 4-3 in such games.
Hunter Moles, Catholic’s first-year coach, told his players all season that the goal was to get home-court advantage for the regionals instead of having to travel. In the last four seasons, the Irish lost regional or sectional games at Greenbrier West, Pocahontas County, Oak Hill and Parkersburg Catholic.
“We told the guys that we had a great regular season,’’ Moles said, “to set themselves up to have the home court for the sectional final and now for the regional. You can’t ask for anything better than that. But we’ve still got to take care of business. We’re 2-0 right now [in the postseason] and whoever we play, whatever, we’ve got to come out and play.
“I’m glad we’re at home. I hope we can get a big crowd out. So to take care of business, we’re going to have to put four quarters together to do that.’’
The Irish are led in scoring by 6-51/2 junior Aiden Satterfield (19.9 points per game), 6-1 junior Zion Suddeth (14.4) and 6-3 senior Marshall Pile (8.3). For the Golden Knights, the leading scorers are 5-7 sophomore Tony Bailey (12.6) and 5-10 sophomore Brendon Rotenberry (9.2).
The other Region 3 co-final Wednesday pits defending state champion Webster County (15-9) at Greater Beckley Christian (19-4). The Highlanders rely on scoring from Rye Gadd (21.2), William Lewis (12.4) and Kadin Wright (10.5). The Crusaders are led by Elijah Edwards (14.1) and Isaiah Hairston (14.4).
In the Region 4 co-finals Wednesday find Tug Valley (12-12) hosting Parkersburg Catholic (15-9) and Van (6-19) at Williamstown (23-1).
Tug Valley leans on Caleb May (17.3), Ethan Colegrove (11.4) and Ian Reed (10.0), while the Crusaders sport Patrick Copen (19.1), Jeb Boice (13.2) and Xavier Collie (10.4).
Van, which knocked off two higher seeds to reach the regionals, is led by David Stewart (17.9), Jacob Jarrell (13.8) and Austin Javins (8.8). The Yellowjackets’ top scorers are Sam Cremeans (15.5) and Xavier Caruthers (12.9).