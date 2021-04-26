Herbert Hoover would like to rekindle the magic of four years ago, when its boys basketball team made it to the state tournament for the first and only time since the Elk River school opened in 1963.
Back then, the Huskies played their regional game at George Washington High School, and they’ll be back in South Hills Tuesday for the Class AAA Region 3 co-finals, taking on Westside at 7 p.m.
Two other Kanawha Valley teams are set to play their AAA regional co-finals games on Tuesday, both in Region 4, as Nitro (15-3) hosts Lincoln County (13-7) and Winfield (12-6) travels to Logan (14-4). Both of those games also begin at 7.
In 2017, Hoover got past Robert C. Byrd in the regional game at GW. On Tuesday, the Huskies (12-3) square off with a formidable foe in Westside (9-6).
Hoover earned a 60-51 victory at Westside on March 20, but the Renegades were without one of their top players that night as point guard Daniel Reed missed two games with a concussion, during which time Westside went 0-2.
“He’s the one who makes them go,’’ said Huskies coach Josh Stricker of Reed. “He’s one of the fastest players we’ll play. They’ve got very good, very skilled guards.’’
Ethan Blackburn leads Westside in scoring at 21.8 points per game and Reed chips in a 10.1 average. Drew Hatfield (20.1) and Eli Robertson (14.6) pace the Huskies’ attack.
“Our guards are just as good as their guards,’’ Stricker said, “and we should be OK if our bigs are able to beat their bigs. Hopefully, we shoot the ball well and our bigs get involved, things like that.
“It’ll be a game of runs, and we’ve got to limit their runs. They’re very good. I’ve watched a few of their games. The best thing is they’ve got to come to us. They’ve got to prepare for that drive, and that does make a difference.’’
Nitro routed Lincoln County 74-35 earlier this season, but the Panthers played without John Blankenship, their top scorer, who has since returned. In fact, the Panthers were on a six-game win streak with Blankenship back in the lineup prior to Friday’s 46-44 loss at Logan in the sectional finals.
Wildcats coach Trevor Lowe hopes his program takes the next step following a tie for the Cardinal Conference championship and a rare (for Nitro) sectional championship.
“That was the goal,’’ Lowe said. “We talked all season that we want to win the conference, which we got, and we want to win the sectional, which we got. Step 3 is to get the regional. That’s how we’re approaching it. We’ll see what happens Tuesday night.’’
Winfield and Logan have also met this season; in fact, the Wildcats have run off six straight victories since losing to the Generals 51-45 on April 2. But Logan gets to host Tuesday’s game since it captured a sectional crown, while Winfield was shaded 37-32 by Nitro.
“I told our kids when the season started that we’d rather be in this position,’’ said Generals coach Chris Stephens, “to play one game to get into the state tournament. And we’re there.’’