FAIRLEA — It wasn’t necessarily drawn up that way, but George Washington coach Rick Greene will take it.
Brendan Hoffman’s leaning 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Patriots a thrilling 45-42 win over Greenbrier East in a Class AAAA Region 3 co-final in front of a packed house Wednesday.
That sends the defending champions back to the state tournament as the No. 5 seed and they will face No. 4 South Charleston in a rematch of last week’s Region 3 Section 1 title game that SC won 54-50.
“I’d like to tell you that I ran that play to shoot a leaner 3,” Greene said. “Kids make plays. We had a plan, and when it breaks down kids have to make plays, and that’s what Brendan did.”
With 4.5 seconds left, Hoffman knew he was running short on time. Greenbrier East tried to force Hoffman, who had a huge second half, out near half-court. He caught the ball on his side near the Spartan logo at center court, took three dribbles and launched a 3 with Greenbrier East’s Bryson Brammer nearly glued to him.
“As soon as I caught the ball, I knew I had about two or three seconds to try to get open and shoot the ball,” Hoffman said. “I didn’t really get open, but I was able to get it over the defender and it just dropped. I was feeling it.”
The Spartans couldn’t have played much better defense on Hoffman.
“We were trying to push it down our way and not let them catch it on their side of the floor,” Greenbrier East coach Jared Patton said. “He made a great move. I don’t even know how he got the shot off. Kudos to him. Great shot. Buzzer-beater.”
Hoffman had 19 of the Patriots’ 24 second-half points and all six points in the fourth quarter. He finished with 25.
Greenbrier East led 27-21 at the half and 29-24 after an Aaron Griffith shot. Then Hoffman got hot, scoring 10 unanswered points, starting with back-to-back 3s that gave GW its first lead since 17-15 in the second quarter. He had two baskets and Ben Nicol finished a 12-0 run that gave the Patriots a 36-29 lead.
Goose Gabbert finally ended the run with a 3 for Greenbrier East.
Greenbrier East had just five points in the third quarter and GW led 39-32 heading to the fourth.
“You always say we need to do this more, we need to do that, but we just told them we just told them to take a deep breath,” Greene said of halftime adjustments he made. “I felt like we were running around offensively and losing people defensively. We just needed out kids to settle down.”
A good, steady dose of Hoffman in the second half didn’t hurt.
“He has what we call some dog in him,” Greene said. “What you saw, we’ve seen before. I thought Greenbrier East played extremely well. They played as hard or harder than any team we’ve played all season.”
Gabbert, who grew up with many of the Patriots players before transferring to East two years ago, led the Spartans with 12 points.