A week after the start of West Virginia’s girls high school basketball season, the boys hit the courts this week and Kanawha Valley teams are busy from the get go.
There are 17 boys basketball games with Kanawha Valley teams involved this week, starting with Hurricane playing at Tolsia on Monday night.
On Tuesday, St. Albans plays at Charleston Catholic, Riverside plays at Princeton and Logan plays at Sissonville. Those games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Catholic was ranked ninth in Class AA in the Associated Press preseason poll and the Irish have plenty of returners coming off an 8-14 campaign last year.
“We have six starters this year,” Catholic coach Hunter Moles said.
“We’re trying to explain to the guys, it’s not about who starts, it’s about who finishes. We have four starters returning. We’re super-excited. We have a lot of guys back. Knock on wood we’ve been injury-free and COVID-free. We’re just excited to be back at it.”
Some Irish players to watch are Jayallen Turner, who made first team All-State as a sophomore last year, Max Wilcox, Gio Cinco, Jeff Reynolds, Kelan Swan and Zaden Ranson.
On Wednesday, Nitro plays at Poca at 7 p.m. Poca is coming off a Class AA state championship but lost its heavy hitters in Isaac McKneely, Ethan Payne, Jackson Toney. The Dots are ranked eighth in the AP preseason poll.
On Thursday, Herbert Hoover plays at Logan at 7 p.m. Hoover was ranked sixth in Class AAA poll as the Huskies are coming off a state tournament appearance and are another team that has plenty of experience.
“I have a really good feeling about this year,” Hoover coach Josh Stricker said. “I have some football players coming back. I feel really confident and I’m going to have size. I’m going to be really long this year. Every day I go into practice and I love it. Everybody is hungry and practicing hard.
Caden Dotson, Jacob Burns and Dane Hatfield are some of the football players at Stricker’s disposal. The three players had their first real basketball practice on Monday after they helped the Huskies to their first ever Super Six appearance and played in the state football championship last Friday. Donovan Brown and Eli Robertson will also be players to watch for the Huskies.
On Friday, Buffalo hosts Point Pleasant, Riverside plays at Grafton, George Washington hosts Oak Hill and Hurricane plays at University. The games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
George Washington is the highest ranking Kanawha Valley team heading into the season as the Patriots are ranked third in Class AAAA.
George Washington is coming off a state tournament appearance in which it lost in the first round to South Charleston, which is ranked fifth in the Class AAAA preseason rankings.
GW coach Rick Greene said he has two of the best seniors in the state in Ben Nicol and Brendan Hoffman.
“Ben was first team All-State as a junior, I think he’s a Player of the Year Candidate,” Greene said. “I think Brendan Hoffman is one of the best players in the state who kind of gets overlooked. Once he gets on everybody’s radar I think they’ll agree with me. I think we have good kids and I think we have some talent but they’re really inexperienced. It’s going to be about how fast they can pick up playing at 7:30 and not at 5:30.”
Other than Nicol and Hoffman, Greene expects productivity from Dawson Lunsford, Lukas Deem, Aston Gute, Noah Lewis and Chuck Kelly and Brandon Dennison.
“Those guys are all very inexperienced from a varsity level standpoint but they’ve been with us for two or three years so we think they’re going to get it, we just have to get out there,” Greene said.
On Saturday, Catholic plays at Cabell Midland, Nitro plays at Lincoln, Winfield plays at North Marion, Hoover play at Philip Barbour and Hurricane plays at Morgantown.
South Charleston is missing some pieces from last year’s state tournament run due to graduations and transfers but coach Josh Daniel like this year’s squad.
“I’m excited about this group,” Daniel said. “We have a good group of guys that were on our state tournament team last year. They have an expanded role with some of the guys we lost. That’s going to be an important thing. Everybody is a year older. They have experience under their belt. Just taking that next step forward is going to be key for us.”
Daniel expects big things from Bryson Smith, Nasjaih Jones, Christian Goebel, Peyton Brown and Zavian Murray.
The Black Eagles don’t play until Dec. 13 when they host Spring Valley for a 7 p.m. matchup.