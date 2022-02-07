Playing a sixth straight game away from home and all in a span of 11 days, South Charleston boys basketball coach Josh Daniel admitted his team was a bit game worn and road weary in the aftermath of Monday’s win over Wyoming East.
The good news was that his starters gave themselves some extra rest with an explosive first half against the shorthanded Warriors.
SC (13-4) was about as dominant as could be as the Black Eagles buried 13 3-pointers, used a 15-0 first-half run to gain separation and cruised to an 86-46 victory at the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House.
The win marked the fourth in a row for the Class AAAA No. 6 Black Eagles and the 10th in the last 12.
“After the first two or three minutes I thought our kids did a good job sharing the basketball, we locked in defensively a little bit,” Daniel said. “Those games it’s kind of hard, you can get complacent, guys can try to go get theirs and everything else but I thought everybody did a great job of sharing the ball, turning down good shots for great shots.”
Things were tight for a few minutes, but with the score tied at 9 midway through the first quarter, South Charleston exploded, outscoring the Warriors 32-7 the rest of the half to carry a 41-16 lead into the break. Any thought of a Warriors rally was thwarted by a 28-13 third quarter as SC began subbing in the fourth.
The Class AA No. 8 Warriors were without first-team All-State forward Tanner Whitten and couldn’t muster much after the opening handful of minutes.
The Black Eagles outrebounded East 38-29, piling up a 29-11 edge in second-chance points by virtue of 17 offensive boards. While it was a nice evening for several players offensively for South Charleston, the Black Eagles did most of their damage on defense, where they held East to 40% shooting (18 for 45), forcing 17 turnovers and scoring 21 points off them. SC also got 30 points from its bench compared to three for Wyoming East and held a 14-2 advantage in fast-break points.
Not bad for a team that Daniel said has been through the ringer over the past week-plus.
“This is our fifth game in seven days, we’re tired,” Daniel said. “The coaching staff is tired, the players are tired but it’s just the way it is. We took a tough loss to Capital at the beginning of this stretch and we’ve responded with four wins in a row. We had to go to Greenbrier East, we had to go down to Williamson, we’ve had some trips and it’s all been on the road. We haven’t been at home in six games and for our kids to respond like that, I’m proud of them.”
Now at 13-4, the Black Eagles’ record indicates a team that could be poised to make a deep postseason run, but with two top-five teams in its section — No. 4 George Washington and No. 5 Capital — and with SC having lost to each already, improvement and urgency are both paramount as the regular season begins to wind down.
Daniel pointed to that Capital loss — a 70-61 defeat last Tuesday — and it only further illustrates the task that looms when the season ends.
“I don’t want to say too much but we’ve got three top-five teams in the same section,” Daniel said. “There’s going to be a team that’s in the top five or six that’s going to be third place in their section. It is what it is but it’s a shame.
“We’re just trying to gear up. We’re trying to play our best basketball in the next two weeks and that’s what I told our kids today, ‘It’s crunch time now.’”
Black Eagles point guard Wayne Harris led all scorers with 20 points to go with six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Cayden Faucett scored 14 points with Bryson Smith adding 13, and all three double-digit scorers swished three 3-pointers for the Black Eagles.
Tanner Cook led Wyoming East with 17 points and 11 rebounds with Jacob Howard adding 15 points.