CLARKSBURG — The move to four classes for high school basketball had a major impact on Class AAA, as evidenced in the state tournament by a mix of teams that “stayed” in the classification (Hampshire) or moved up from Class AA (Robert C. Byrd, Fairmont Senior, Shady Spring, Nitro, Herbert Hoover, Winfield) or made the leap all the way from Class A (Wheeling Central).
There is plenty of quality on the classification’s all-state teams, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
The first team features three players who were in the top four in voting for the Bill Evans Award as the top player in the state: first-team captain Bryson Lucas of Robert C. Byrd, Jaelin Johnson of Fairmont Senior and Jaidyn West of Notre Dame.
Lucas averaged 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Flying Eagles, who were ranked No. 1 throughout the season and were the top seed in the state tournament before losing to Hampshire in the quarterfinals.
“Over his career, he just got better and better,” RCB coach Bill Bennett said of Lucas. “I’ve known from the time that kid was in the fifth grade that he was going to be special if he continued to work, and he did.”
Lucas was also a first-team selection in Class AA last year.
“Last year as a junior, we noticed that he just affected games in so many ways and mostly it was defense with his reach and length, not just to block shots, but to get hands on passes that people thought they could get through,” Bennett said. “He would get a dunk or something that would get us going and get everybody motivated. He just worked at different things. He became a better shooter. He was a good shooter all along but he even improved that.”
Herbert Hoover’s Devin Hatfield was also named to the first team, which was voted on by sportswriters and coaches around the state. A 6-1 junior point guard and a transfer from Mingo Central, Hatfield helped turn around the fortunes of the Huskies, who were 7-17 last season but this season went 13-4 and made the state tournament. Not only did he lead Hoover in scoring (20.3) and assists (7.0), he also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals and drew 22 charging fouls on opponents. Hatfield shot a sharp 42% on 3s, 47% overall and 88% on free throws.
Johnson and West were also first-teamers in Classes AA and A, respectively, last year.
Johnson averaged 23.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals for the Polar Bears, who lost to only RCB in the regular season on the final possession and to Winfield in the state tournament.
Johnson completes his career with 1,261 points, fifth in the Polar Bears’ storied history.
“Jaelin’s just a great kid, man. He’s as good a kid as he is a player. He’s another kid that is just a really hard worker and competitive. He and Bryson both are just going to find a way to beat you because they are so skilled,” Bennett said. “Jaelin can shoot the ball from 3. He was strong enough to get it to the basket and just did a lot of things for his team. He was unselfish.”
State champion Shady Spring landed Braden Chapman and Cole Chapman on the first team, while state runner-up Wheeling Central is represented by J.C. Maxwell (a first-team pick in Class A last year) and Ryan Reasbeck (second team in Class A last year).
Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan is the second team captain and is joined by Point Pleasant’s Hunter Bush, Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs, Logan’s Jarron Glick, Hampshire’s Drew Keckley, RCB’s Gavin Kennedy, Grafton’s Ryan Maier and Nitro’s Kolton Painter.