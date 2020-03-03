Fourteen different Charleston Catholic players scored Tuesday against Pocahontas County as the Irish advanced to the Class A Region 3 Section 2 boys basketball final with a 71-37 win over the visiting Warriors.
Zion Suddeth led all scorers with 14 points for the Irish (17-5), with Marshall Pile scoring 11 and Aiden Satterfield 10. Kolton Alderman paced Pocahontas (4-19) with 11 points.
Charleston Catholic will host Webster County at 7 p.m. on Thursday for the section title.
Tug Valley 64, Buffalo 52: Tug Valley used a strong first half and 23 points from Caleb May to put away Buffalo in Class A Region 4 Section 2 in Hurricane.
The Panthers (11-12) scored 20 points in both the first and second quarters to take a 40-28 lead into halftime. Ethan Colegrove finished with 20 points for Tug, which plays Van Friday for the sectional title in Hurricane.
Alec Hanshaw led the Bison (8-15) with 11 points and seven rebounds and Jackson England chipped in 10 points.
The Bison went without David Whittington, the hero in Saturday’s 70-68 sectional opening win against Sherman on two free throws with 1.4 seconds left. Whittington sat out with the flu, while England and Adam Slaman played despite also being affected.
Van 89, Tolsia 74: David Stewart led four Bulldog players in double figures with 24 points as Van advanced to the Class A Region 4 Section 2 final.
Austin Javins had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds while Jacob Jarrell scored 19 points and Hunter McMicken added 10 for Van (6-18), who have won two straight games to stay alive in the playoffs after only winning four games in the regular season.
Jesse Muncy led all scorers with 33 for the Rebels (11-12), while Austin Salmons scored 17 and Tyler Johnson finished with 11.
Chapmanville 69, Man 42: Andrew Shull had 30 points to pace the Tigers to a AA Region 4 Secton 2 semifinal win at Logan. Philip Mullins added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Chapmanville (21-2), Obinna Killen had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks and Brody Dalton grabbed 12 rebounds.
Austin Ball and Caleb Blevins each scored 12 points for Man (18-6). The 18 wins for the Hillbillies is a school record, breaking the mark of 17 shared by the 1989-90 and 1996-97 squads.
Lewis County 78, Clay County 71: Will Hunt scored 28 points and Kyle Gannon scored 21 as the Minutemen pulled off the upset on the road in Class AA Region 2 Section 2.
Jaycob Smith added 16 points for Lewis (9-15), which plays at Braxton County in the finals on Friday.
Colten Pritt scored 28 for the Panthers (14-9), while Curtis Litton had 17 and Grant Krajeski finished with 12.
Webster County 82, Midland Trail 63: Rye Gadd registered 25 points and 10 rebounds as the host Highlanders won in Class A Region 3 Section 1.
Carter Williams added 13 points and 13 boards, while Kadin Wright chipped in 13 points and Kaden Cutlip donated 10 points and seven assists. Indy Eades paced the Patriots (8-15) with 17 points and Aidan Lesher scored 10.
Webster County travels to Charleston Catholic Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
Parkersburg Catholic 65, Ravenswood 41: Patrick Copen poured in 20 points as host Catholic won in Class A Region 4 Section 1.
Jeb Boice fired in 15 points and Xavier Collie added 14 for the Crusaders (15-8). Jaycob Creel led the Red Devils (11-13) with 12 points. Catholic travels to Williamstown Friday for the sectional final.
Mount View 51, Montcalm 39: Brendon Rotenberry and Justin Haggerty each scored 12 points to lift Mount View over visiting Montcalm in Class A Region 3 Section 2.
Tony Bailey tacked on 10 points for the Golden Knights (10-12). Leon Lambert led Montcalm (3-20) with 18 points. Mount View plays at Greenbrier West Thursday for the sectional title.