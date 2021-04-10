For the second time this week, Scotty Browning hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give host Logan a thrilling boys basketball win at home.
On Saturday, Browning’s feat gave the Wildcats a 75-73 victory against Herbert Hoover in a battle of state-ranked Class AAA teams. On Tuesday, Browning’s 3 from the corner gave Logan a 72-69 win against Scott.
Browning finished with 14 points for Logan (12-4) Saturday. Jarron Glick poured in 31 points to lead the Wildcats and Garrett Williamson added 17 points.
Devin Hatfield fired in 25 points for Hoover (11-3) and Eli Robertson tallied 20 points. The teams combined to shoot 26 of 40 from 3-point range in the regular season finale for both.
Winfield 71, Ripley 46: Seth Shilot and Daven Wall both scored 19 points to lead the Generals to the home win.
Ethan Kincaid added 10 points for Winfield (11-5) in its regular-season finale. Luke Johnson paced Ripley (6-9) with 12 points and Cade Goode chipped in 11 points.
Parkersburg South 59, Woodrow Wilson 55: Cyrus Traugh tallied 22 points to lead the Patriots to the home win.
Jake Hogsett added 13 points for Parkersburg South (9-4). Maddex McMillen led Woodrow with 20 points.
Point Pleasant 62, Mingo Central 55: The Black Knights outscored the Miners by 13 in the second and third quarters in earning the home win.
Kyelar Morrow paced Point Pleasant with 23 points and Hunter Bush added 14 points. Justin May led Mingo Central with 14 points.