Senior wing Aiden Satterfield set the school single-game record with 10 3-pointers en route to a career-best 46-point effort as Charleston Catholic downed Roane County 91-28 Friday night and won the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship at Catholic’s Athletic Facility.
Satterfield also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career. Anthony Minardi added 14 points for the Irish (10-2).
Catholic hosts Buffalo (9-9) in the Region 4 co-final on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Poca 82, Buffalo 39: Isaac McKneely drained eight 3-pointers on his way to 41 points as Poca put away Buffalo to win the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 title. The Dots were coming off a 17-day layoff due to COVID-19 protocol.
McKneely, who had 30 points at halftime, shot 11 of 16 from the floor, including 8 of 13 from distance. Ethan Payne tacked on 13 points for Poca. Alec Hanshaw led the Bison with 24.
Poca (10-4) hosts Roane County in the regional co-final on Thursday.
Hurricane 62, St. Albans 59: Host Hurricane overcame a seven-point deficit in the final 47 seconds — highlighted by Eli Crompton’s putback with 20 seconds remaining — to win the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 title.
Crompton finished with 16 points to lead the Redskins, while Nas’jaih Jones contributed 14 and Jaxon Nicely netted 13.
Drew Reed recorded a game-high 22 points to lead SA, while Jaimelle Claytor chipped in 17 and Peyton Brown 13.
Hurricane hosts Cabell Midland Wednesday in the regional co-final.
Herbert Hoover 71, Nicholas County 53: Devin Hatfield poured in 24 points as host Herbert Hoover won the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 title.
Trey Chapman added 14 points for the Huskies. Colby Pishner and DJ Coomes each scored 13 points to lead the Grizzlies.
Hoover plays Westside in the regional co-final on Tuesday at George Washington High School.
Logan 46, Lincoln County 44: Garrett Williamson hit a 12-footer with 3 seconds remaining to lift No. 1 seed Logan over third-seeded Lincoln County for the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 title.
Jarron Glick led Logan (13-4) with 18 points and Garrett Williamson added 14. Jackson Sanders led the Panthers (13-7) with 14.
Logan will host Winfield in the regional co-final Tuesday, while Lincoln County travels to Nitro in the other co-final the same day.
Clay County 52, Braxton County 41: Curtis Litton turned in 16 points and Grant Krajeski 12 to pace the host Panthers (11-3) in the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 title game, earning them a home game in next week’s regionals against Frankfort.
The Eagles (10-5) travel to Moorefield for their regional game on Thursday.
Huntington 59, Cabell Midland 54: Jaylen Motley scored 17 points and Amare Smith 12 to pace the host Highlanders in the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 1 title game.
For the Knights, Chandler Schmidt had 22 points and K.K. Siebert 12. Midland trailed 31-20 at halftime.