Charleston Catholic's Gio Cinco (10), right, pressures Cabell Midland's Ethan Blackburn (24) as the Cabell Midland High School basketball team takes on Charleston Catholic on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Ona.
ONA — Dominic Schmidt scored 17 points, 15 in the second half, to rally Cabell Midland’s boys basketball team from a halftime deficit to secure a season-opening win over Charleston Catholic.
Schmidt was held without a field goal in the first half but hit 3 of 4 shots from the floor in the second to lead the Knights to the 53-47 win on their home floor.
Cabell Midland (1-0) led by a point after the first quarter but Charleston Catholic (1-1), behind Jayallen Turner, closed out the second quarter on an 8-0 run. Turner finished with a game-high 20 points and the Irish led 32-24 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Knights came storming back.
“Our intensity in the first half I don’t think we did very good on defense at all,” Cabell Midland head coach J.J. Martin said. “They were beating us on layups, so we pressured a little bit more.”
Turner did not score in the third quarter while Schmidt cut the Irish lead to 32-31 on a three-point play. Aiden Cottrell’s steal and layup started the period and Ethan Bohm followed with an offensive rebound and putback before Schmidt put the Knights within striking distance.
The senior guard tied the game 32-32 with a foul shot then added two more with 2:05 left in the quarter to give Cabell Midland the lead for good.
Trailing 39-35 at the end of the third, Charleston Catholic rallied in the fourth.
Max Wilcox hit a short jump shot for the Irish to start the fourth quarter and pull Catholic within two points. Cabell Midland got an answer from Jack Eastone’s 3-pointer. Bohm made the back end of two free throws, and Isaac Pettit knocked down a field goal, to build a 45-37 lead for the Knights.
Charleston Catholic again fought its way back. Turner’s steal and layup, one of five turnovers the Irish forced in the final period, pulled Catholic to within 47-46, but it never regained the lead.
With three players tagged with four fouls, Charleston Catholic was limited in its defense.
“We got into some foul trouble and [Cabell Midland] made some adjustments on defense,” Turner said. “They went to a 3-2 zone and that slowed down the game for us.”
Cabell Midland will return to the court at 7 p.m. Tuesday to face Riverside. Charleston Catholic will take on Huntington at West Virginia State University on Friday.