WINFIELD — Scott’s boys basketball team went into a hostile environment and silenced the home crowd.
The Skyhawks’ defense forced 16 Winfield turnovers on its way to a 57-48 Class AAA Region 4 co-final victory over the Generals Tuesday night at Winfield High.
Scott advances to the Class AAA state tournament as the No. 7 seed and will face No. 2 Logan in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at the Charleston Coliseum.
“I’ve been with some of these guys for four years,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said. “They worked their tails off for this moment. They put the work in. To see it finally pay off for them is special.”
“Nothing was falling early for either team; they played harder than us, though,” Winfield coach Chris Stephens said. “They got the 50-50 balls. They rebounded. That’s why they’re moving on.”
Scott led for most of the game. The Skyhawks led 12-4 after the first quarter, when Winfield shot 2 of 13 from the field.
In the second, the Generals’ offense picked up a little bit as Winfield started the quarter on an 8-0 run capped by a Josh Cook 3-pointer to tie the game at 12. Scott responded with a 9-2 run and the Skyhawks took a 23-19 lead into halftime.
Winfield’s Seth Shilot put on a show to start the third quarter as he hit four field goals for eight points. His 2-pointer with 5:30 left in the third gave the Generals a 27-26 lead, their first of the game.
Once again, though, Scott had an answer. That answer was Reese Carden. The Skyhawks went on an 11-0 run and Carden scored nine of those points to put Scott ahead 37-27 as time expired in the third.
Scott scored four more points in that run and the Skyhawks had a 41-27 lead, the largest of the night, early in the fourth.
Winfield didn’t go away, however. The Generals put together a 12-2 run in which Scott missed multiple free throws. With 2:39 left in the game, Ross Musick’s 3-pointer put the Generals within one point as the score was 43-42.
That 3-pointer was the last of Winfield’s fight as Scott outscored the Generals 11-1 in the remainder of the fourth quarter and the Skyhawks punched a ticket to Charleston.
Carden was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points. Landon Stone added 10.
Shilot led the Generals with 11 points. Tanner Laughery added 10.