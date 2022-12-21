Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Carden
Buy Now

Scott's Reece Carden drives to the rim against Poca's Hunter Toney during Scott's defeat of Poca on Dec. 20 at Poca High. 

 MATTHEW BRITTON | HD Media

POCA - Although high-octane offense might be expected from Scott and Poca, on Dec. 20, the Skyhawks prevailed 44-37 during a low scoring affair on the road.

“I don’t care whether Poca is up or down or anything, this is a hard place to come in and get a win,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said after the game. "Fourteen-point lead, you see it all of the time with these guys, they’ll hit a couple big shots and next thing you know it’s a tight game, and anything can happen down the stretch, especially here. Hats off to them those guys play hard and force you to beat them,” he added.