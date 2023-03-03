Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

George Washington's boys put the pedal to the metal for 32 minutes against South Charleston on Friday night at George Washington High. 

The No. 1-seeded Patriots earned their Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 championship with ease by handling the No. 2 Black Eagles 50-25. GW secured home-court advantage for the Region 3 co-finals. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.