George Washington's boys put the pedal to the metal for 32 minutes against South Charleston on Friday night at George Washington High.
The No. 1-seeded Patriots earned their Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 championship with ease by handling the No. 2 Black Eagles 50-25. GW secured home-court advantage for the Region 3 co-finals.
In that round, GW (21-3) will host Princeton and South Charleston (17-7) will travel to Oak Hill. Those games are scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Regional winners advances to the Class AAAA state tournament which begins on March 14 at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
"I just thought we shot really well," GW coach Rick Greene said. "I thought we were good on both ends of the floor. We made them work for their shots and we shot the ball really well."
South Charleston accounted for one of three GW losses this season when the Black Eagles downed the Patriots 56-51 on Jan. 24 and Greene said Friday's score was an anomaly.
"This is not indicative of the two teams," Greene said. "It was just one of those that rarely ever happens. We're just very fortunate we played that well. You shoot the ball the way we did and you relax, we were good."
South Charleston coach Josh Daniel said offensive struggles sealed his team's fate.
"We really struggled on offense," Daniel said. "A lot of that has to do with them. They do a great job in their matchups and they're big and long. They force you to take perimeter shots and make it hard to score inside. We struggled in that aspect. It just wasn't pretty all the way around."
GW hit its first three 3-point shots of the game and before the Black Eagles knew it, they were down 14-0.
South Charleston didn't get within nine points of the lead for the remainder of the game and GW's largest lead was 25 when Chuck Kelley hit a layup at the end of the game.
Daniel said his team lost when it allowed GW to go up by two touchdowns to start the game.
"We really lost the game in the first two minutes of the game," Daniel said. "They got up 14-0 there. They made three 3s. That has a lot to do with it. GW played very well. Coach Greene had them well-prepared. I thought defensively we settled in a little bit after the first three or four minutes, but we really lost the game in the first two minutes of the first quarter. We never really recovered."
It didn't help that the Black Eagles scored just six points in the second half, compared to GW's 18 second-half points. South Charleston made just eight field goals, compared to GW's 20.
Stories you might like
Greene said he likes the way his team is playing as it gets deeper in the playoffs.
"The kids were very good in preparing," Greene said. "We weren't as sharp against Riverside. Any time you play that well at tournament time, you're happy."
Freshman Noah Lewis was the game's leading scorer as he paced GW with 17 points. Ben Nicol scored 16 points and Dawson Lunsford tallied 10 points.
Greene said they supplemented Brendan Hoffman, who averages 17.7 points per game, as Hoffman scored just five points on Friday.
"I just thought that Brendan played his best floor game," Greene said. "At halftime, he didn't have a point, but that's what's great when you have seniors that want to win. His body language never changed. He didn't force shots. He distributed the ball and got it to everyone else."
South Charleston was led by Bryson Smith, who scored 10 points.
Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 final
George Washington 50, South Charleston 25
South Charleston;9;10;2;4;--;25
George Washington;20;12;10;8;--;50
South Charleston (17-7)
Jones 5, Kellum 2, Smith 10, Goebel 6, S.Williams 2
George Washington (21-3)
Lewis 17, Lunsford 10, Hoffman 5, Nicol 16, Kelley 2