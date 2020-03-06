Chandler Schmidt’s layup with 46 seconds remaining was enough to lift Cabell Midland over Spring Valley 58-57 to win the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 title Friday evening in Ona.
The Timberwolves set up for the last shot with 17.9 seconds left on the clock and got three attempts, but all were off the mark.
The Knights (20-4) host Parkersburg in the Region 4 co-final on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while Spring Valley (12-12) travels to Parkersburg South in the other co-final.
Dominic Schmidt led Cabell Midland with 16 points, while Palmer Riggio recorded 13 and K.K. Seibert added 10. CJ Meredith, the MSAC player of the year, led the Timberwolves with a game-high 23 points, while Corbin Page turned in 12 points and Brock Booth chipped in 11.
Woodrow Wilson 68, Princeton 64: The Tigers went scoreless for the final 3:12 of the game, and the Flying Eagles rallied back to win and secure home court for next week’s Class AAA Region 3 co-final, where they will host St. Albans.
Ben Gilliam led Woodrow Wilson with 25 points while Ayden Ince scored 20 and Richard Law finished with 10. The Tigers’ Delathan Wilborn led all players in scoring with 30 points and Peyton Brown added 14.
Princeton will travel to Charleston to play George Washington in the other region co-final.
Parkersburg South 71, Parkersburg 51: Cameron Marks scored 17 points and Dylan Day donated 16 as South defeated Parkersburg in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 title game.
Nathan Currey added 12 points and Jake Hogsett had 10 for the Patriots (15-8). Bryson Singer had 16 points to lead the Big Reds (9-15).
Tug Valley 65, Van 56: Caleb May exploded for 30 points to power Tug Valley past visiting Van to win the Class A Region 4 Section 2 championship.
Ian Reed recorded 16 points for the Panthers (12-12). David Stewart led the Bulldogs (6-19) with 23 points while Hunter McMicken added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Jacob Jarrell tallied 12 points.
Tug Valley hosts Parkersburg Catholic Wednesday in the region co-final while Van travels to Williamstown.