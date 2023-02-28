Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hurr Jackson Clark ova Nathan Plotner.JPG
Buy Now

Hurricane's Jackson Clark shoots over Parkersburg South's Nathan Plotner on Tuesday night.

 Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — Jackson Clark went for a game-high 24 points for visiting Hurricane here Tuesday night in a Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 2 semifinal inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center, but it wasn't nearly enough as Parkersburg South cruised to a 100-59 victory.

The top-seeded Patriots, who ended the regular season ranked No. 3, will carry a 17-6 record into Friday's home affair versus St. Albans for the sectional crown.

Tags