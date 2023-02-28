Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

St. Albans' Bryson Sowards ties up Parkersburg's Austin Fleming on Tuesday night.

 Josh Hughes | Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — With a spot against Parkersburg South in Friday night's Region 4 Section 2 title game hanging in the balance, it was St. Albans rising to the occasion.

In the Red Dragons' 55-45 victory over Parkersburg on Tuesday inside the PHS Memorial Fieldhouse, the hosts came out swinging in the early going.

