PARKERSBURG — With a spot against Parkersburg South in Friday night's Region 4 Section 2 title game hanging in the balance, it was St. Albans rising to the occasion.
In the Red Dragons' 55-45 victory over Parkersburg on Tuesday inside the PHS Memorial Fieldhouse, the hosts came out swinging in the early going.
The Big Reds (6-15) had a knack for beating the buzzer in the first half. A 3-ball with time winding down from Austin Fleming off an assist from Quayvon Cyrus tied the game at 13 going into the second quarter.
Then, Nate Rodriguez found Cyrus, who used a backdoor cut to get open under the basket for a layup to close out the opening half. That score gave Parkersburg a 28-23 lead at the break, as it was up to St. Albans (13-10) to come up with a response.
"It was just about being patient on offense," St. Albans coach Dana Womack said. "We were patient in the first quarter, we were patient in half of the second quarter, then we got out of our comfort zone. We were forcing this and taking quick shots, and I just told them at halftime, 'We're only down five. We've got to be more patient on offense and take better shots, and we've got to up our tempo a little bit on defense. We've got to control them from making baskets.' We did that, got the lead and got the win."
Parkersburg got 10 points from Casey Stanley to lead the way, as the trio of David Parsons, Rodriguez and Cyrus each followed with eight. Fleming also chipped in with a half-dozen of his own. That balanced approach from coach Bryan Crislip's bunch was stymied by the Red Dragon duo of Chance Hartwell and Tyrique Wilkins.
Hartwell dropped 28 points, while Wilkins managed 14 on the inside.
In Parkersburg's 65-57 win on Jan. 12 at home, that St. Albans 1-2 punch was secondary to Jayden Clark, who led the Dragons with 19 on that day. Now, St. Albans takes lessons learned in both these games into a hostile environment for a Friday night clash inside the Rod Oldham Athletic Center.
As for Parkersburg, the season is over. Crislip reflected on the ebbs and flows of the game once St. Albans used a 13-4 run in the third quarter to take a 36-32 edge going into the final frame.
"I thought our kids played hard. We got off to a slow start and brought a lot of energy after that. In the second half, we were a little sluggish," Crislip said. "We were having trouble scoring in the half-court, so we had to speed up the game. We put on a press, and good things started happening, but there wasn't enough time on the clock. They made the plays at the end that we didn't make. I give St. Albans a lot of credit for being able to execute a good game plan, and I wish them nothing but the best."
When the Big Reds first struck in the third, a Rodriguez jumper made it 30-24 with 5:58 on the clock, but St. Albans chipped away. A missed free throw from Bryson Sowards after an and-1 saw Wilkins clean up the glass for a putback that gave the visitors a 31-30 lead with 2:28 left in the third. another Wilkins lay-in pushed the St. Albans lead to 33-30, but David Parsons ended the cold spell for Parkersburg with an inbound layup off a pass from Rodriguez to make it 33-32 with 1:34 on the clock.
Back-to-back triples from Hartwell ballooned the lead to 39-32 with 7:15 remaining, as a Fleming make with just south of seven minutes left cut the lead down to five.
Unfortunately for the Big Reds, both sides kept trading baskets with the clock winding down. A Parsons 3-pointer cut the deficit to 48-43 with 3:17 to play. Then, a steal off a halfcourt press led to Stanley taking an outlet pass and flushing home a one-handed jam to make it 49-45 with 2:24 left.
That was where Parkersburg's momentum stalled, as St. Albans made free throws down the stretch and responded on defense to put the game away.
"The wins weren't there, but I thought our kids played really, really hard," Crislip said. "Besides a few outliers where we got blown out, every game was competitive. We just lost too many four-point and five-point games. We need to figure out ways to win games, but that happens. Last year, I think we won nine games and won them by five points. Some years, you win the close games. Some years, you don't. I was just proud of the kids. They played hard all year for me. I'm going to miss [the seniors]. Austin has been like a four-year starter for us. He's been here since I've been here. Q, Tre [Wilson], JT [Corbin] and AJ [Ellis] in his first year. We've asked a lot of them, and they've given me a lot, so I'm going to miss them. They've been good senior leaders and done anything I've asked."