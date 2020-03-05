St. Albans has been on a revenge tour the past few weeks, and it makes another stop Friday evening at George Washington.
The Red Dragons (16-7) and Patriots (17-5) tangle at 7 p.m. in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 championship game, with the winner earning home-court advantage for next week’s regionals. GW sports a 10-game winning streak and SA has captured seven straight.
The sectional finals loser in all classes is not eliminated, but must go on the road in the regionals in an attempt to reach the state tournament.
St. Albans had one of its lowest-scoring games of the season when it visited GW on Jan. 7, with the Patriots breaking away in the second half for a 59-49 victory. The rematch gives SA an opportunity to avenge a regular-season loss, just like it did at Capital Wednesday in the sectional semifinals, earning a 69-59 win, or against South Charleston in the Mountain State Athletic Conference place-winner games on Feb. 22 with a 62-36 triumph.
“We’ve just got to be more sound with the ball,’’ said Red Dragons coach Bryan England, “and do better against their zone, their matchup zone. Again, we go in knowing we can win. It’s not a ‘hope we can win.’ When we walk on that court, the guys have confidence that they can win and, hey, let’s go out and execute.’’
GW coach Rick Greene expects a different, and better opponent on Friday.
“That was early in January,’’ Greene said of the teams’ last meeting, “and they’ve improved. All of us have improved. It’s what you would expect. It’s going to be real tough game, and obviously you want to advance to the regional and it’s a stay-at-home-type thing. They’ll come in prepared and ready to go.’’
Rodney Toler (13.8 points per game) leads St. Albans in scoring, and is followed by Jaimelle Claytor (12.6) and Ethan Clay (11.7). For GW, the top scorers include Mason Pinkett (17.7), Alex Yoakum (10.3) and Evan Hughes (8.0).
“I don’t think it’s just Rodney scoring for them,’’ Greene said. “They’re more balanced now and some of their kids have improved throughout the year. They’ve got kids who can shoot and they’re good and physical inside. They have a little bit of everything, so it’s going to be a tough game. We have to play well or we’ll be in trouble.’’
In other area AAA sectional finals Friday, Spring Valley is at Cabell Midland, Princeton visits Woodrow Wilson and Parkersburg South hosts Parkersburg. In AA, Winfield (10-13) visits Poca (20-3), Chapmanville (21-2) and Logan (16-7) tangle at Mingo Central and Braxton County (17-6) hosts Lewis County (9-15). All of those games are at 7, except Chapmanville-Logan, which tips off at 7:30.
In Class A at Hurricane High School, Van meets Tug Valley at 7 on Friday. Van, the No. 6 seed in a seven-team sectional, has already captured two upsets in the postseason.