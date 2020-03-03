Most teams know them as sectionals, but you can probably call it second-chance season for St. Albans and South Charleston.
SA and SC came oh-so-close to knocking off Capital and George Washington, respectively, during the regular season, and on Wednesday they get another shot at the teams that wound up as the top two seeds in Class AAA Region 3 Section 1.
St. Albans (15-7), the third seed and riding its first winning season since 2009-10, travels to No. 2 seed Capital (14-8) in one sectional semifinal game, while No. 4 seed South Charleston (11-11) visits top-seeded GW (16-5) in the other. Tipoff for both games is set for 7 p.m.
Their sectional is the only one in the state in Class AAA where none of the teams involved sports a losing record. Wednesday’s games are elimination games in all classes. The only time a team can lose and still remain alive in basketball postseason play is during sectional championship games.
These teams have already played white-knuckle basketball this season before they meet in the postseason. Capital needed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime at St. Albans on Jan. 27, and eventually captured a 64-59 victory. On Dec. 17, Mason Pinkett canned a pair of free throws with less than a second remaining to give GW a 61-60 home win against SC.
The winners on Wednesday tangle in the sectional finals at 7 p.m. Friday at the home court of the highest remaining seed.
In other Class AAA sectional games on Wednesday, Riverside visits Woodrow Wilson and Princeton hosts Greenbrier East in Region 3 Section 2, Parkersburg is at Ripley in Region 4 Section 1 and a Region 4 Section 2 doubleheader at Cabell Midland pits Spring Valley against Huntington at 6, followed by Hurricane versus the host Knights at 8. The other games are all at 7.
A few Class AA sectionals are also scheduled for Wednesday.
Winfield, which was seeded second in Region 4 Section 1, hosts Wayne at 7 and top-seeded Poca is home against Sissonville, also at 7. In a neutral-site game at Chapmanville, Logan takes on Scott in Region 4 Section 2 at 7:30.